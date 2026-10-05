



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with young diplomats attending the Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy 2026 in New Delhi, outlining India’s expanding role on the global stage and the priorities shaping its foreign policy.





During the interaction, Jaishankar highlighted India’s growing international footprint, driven by increasing trade links, development partnerships and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) initiatives across different regions. He noted that these engagements have strengthened India’s standing as a trusted development and cooperation partner.





He also pointed to the emergence of a more globally mobile workforce, with skilled Indian professionals contributing across sectors worldwide.





According to Jaishankar, this trend has brought greater responsibilities for the Government in safeguarding the welfare of the Indian diaspora, including seafarers working abroad.





Emphasising the importance of independent decision-making in foreign affairs, the Minister said strategic autonomy remains essential for countries navigating an increasingly complex international environment.





He suggested that nations must retain the ability to pursue their own interests while adapting to shifting geopolitical realities.





On India’s engagement with Africa, Jaishankar described the partnership as increasingly focused on technology sharing, capacity building and the transfer of expertise and experience. He indicated that cooperation is evolving beyond traditional development assistance towards long-term capability enhancement and mutually beneficial growth.





The Minister also reaffirmed India’s support for peace, dialogue and diplomacy as key tools for addressing international challenges. At the same time, he acknowledged that conducting foreign policy has become more demanding in the age of social media, where developments unfold rapidly and public scrutiny is immediate.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar addressed discussions on cooperation among emerging and middle powers at the Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) New Delhi. He thanked Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger for the opportunity to exchange views on the subject.





Speaking on the changing international order, Jaishankar observed that emerging and middle powers from both the Global South and the Global North share a common aspiration to play a more influential role in global affairs. He said these countries are increasingly aware of the strengths and capabilities they bring to international discussions.





The Minister identified several trends shaping this debate, including the repositioning of the United States, China’s rise, intensifying strategic competition and growing global interdependence. These developments, he argued, are encouraging countries to reassess their partnerships and engagement strategies.





He said emerging and middle powers are increasingly focused on de-risking and diversifying relationships while pursuing issue-based cooperation. This approach, he added, is contributing to a world characterised by multipolarity, multi-alignment and the formation of flexible, smaller coalitions.





Jaishankar further argued that emerging and middle powers have the potential to craft a broad and practical agenda for reforming global institutions. Such cooperation, he said, could play an important role in advancing a more representative and effective multilateral system.





ANI







