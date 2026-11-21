



The Indian Navy has signalled interest in supporting the development of an indigenous supersonic naval missile powered by a Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE), highlighting growing attention towards next-generation propulsion technologies that could significantly enhance missile performance while reducing size and cost.





The proposal emerged through a problem statement issued during Swavlamban 2026, the Navy's flagship innovation initiative focused on advancing indigenous maritime capabilities. The statement outlines a proposed naval missile program linked to RDE research and seeks a rigorous assessment of whether the technology can provide a credible and sustainable operational capability.





The Navy's evaluation framework emphasises distinguishing between scientific feasibility, component maturity, integrated demonstrator readiness and eventual qualification for operational service. It also stresses the need for independently verified evidence supporting any claimed advantages over established propulsion systems.





The assessment calls for strict requirements management, configuration control, specialist safety oversight, traceability of testing and validation activities, domestic design ownership, manufacturing repeatability, environmental suitability and long-term supportability. Importantly, progress achieved in other aerospace applications is not to be taken as evidence of readiness for naval missile deployment.





Unlike conventional gas turbines and ramjets, which rely on subsonic combustion processes known as deflagration, detonation engines generate thrust from sustained supersonic combustion. By harnessing shockwaves produced during detonation, RDEs have the potential to deliver greater thrust and improved efficiency within similar size and weight constraints. This could enable missiles that are faster, lighter and more economical while maintaining operationally useful ranges.





A key Indian contributor to the field is D-Propulse Aerospace, a Start-Up that successfully tested an RDE prototype at a DRDO facility in July 2026.





The company completed five static test runs within a 24-hour period and subsequently unveiled plans for air-breathing RDE-powered supersonic cruise missiles as well as Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE)-powered micro surface-to-air missiles for counter-unmanned aerial system operations.





Speaking on the vision behind the company's cruise missile project, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Saurav Jha stated: "D-Propulse intends to leverage its air-breathing RDE technology to build supersonic cruise missiles that are much smaller and cheaper than legacy systems and yet reach operational ranges. This would allow carriage by platforms that hitherto could only carry much shorter ranged systems. The lower price point will enable true mass in precision for the Indian military."





He added: "After all, supersonic cruise missiles have a much higher probability of arrival over target than other types of systems out there. So, having magazine depth for supersonic cruise missiles is a key requirement in today's scenario and our target price point should enable that."





Jha also confirmed that D-Propulse has been consulting with relevant stakeholders regarding the missile system's development and the support mechanisms required to advance the project.





The engine displayed at Swavlamban 2026 represents the proof motor for a flight-capable design. Following analysis of test results, additional iterations are expected to be manufactured and evaluated at the company's newly established connected-pipe Combustor Test Facility. The new infrastructure is intended to accelerate development timelines significantly and has also been made available to other small engine developers.





Discussing the rationale behind the RDRE-powered micro surface-to-air missile concept, Jha said: "The idea behind the RDRE-powered micro SAM is to flip the economics of war in the favour of the defender."





He continued: "RDRE-powered micro-SAMs will be faster and more manoeuvrable than existing systems, allowing the user to address a wider range of incoming subsonic loitering munitions. Our studies show that RDRE technology can bring down the cost of effective systems greatly, perhaps even to the point of these being seen as 'consumable ammunition' if the production runs are large enough."





Referring to evolving battlefield conditions, Jha added: "And given the saturation scenarios we are seeing across conflict zones such as the Persian Gulf, where literally thousands of low-RCS subsonic munitions are being lobbed at air defence networks, I believe that our RDRE power counter UAS micro SAM will be required in very significant numbers in the near future."





D-Propulse aims to present its air-breathing RDE-powered supersonic cruise missile for user trials by the end of 2029. The RDRE-powered micro-SAM is expected to be offered by the middle of 2028.





Internationally, development of rotating detonation technologies is accelerating. Major efforts are underway in the United States, where Pratt & Whitney completed a series of RDE tests under DARPA's GAMBIT initiative.





The Air Force Research Laboratory has also pursued RDE research and recently sought a flight demonstration of a combined-cycle RDRE system to validate operational viability. GE Aerospace tested a turbine-based combined-cycle RDE in 2023, while GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin demonstrated a liquid-fuel rotating detonation engine for missile applications in early 2026. Companies including Venus Aerospace, L3Harris and IN Space LLC are also pursuing various detonation-engine concepts.





Within India's missile ecosystem, an RDE-powered supersonic missile would complement rather than replace the BrahMos family. BrahMos, with its established production base, expanding range and growing export success, is expected to remain the Navy's principal strike weapon. However, rising demand for lighter and less expensive missile systems is likely to drive increased adoption of both subsonic and supersonic alternatives.





DRDO is already developing the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) and Naval Anti-Ship Missile Medium Range (NASM-MR). A lightweight RDE-powered design could occupy a niche similar to that envisioned for BrahMos NG, which remains under development.





According to BrahMos Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Dr Jaiteerth Joshi, the first model of BrahMos NG is expected by 2029, after which extensive testing will be required before induction into service.





He also confirmed that a 1,500-kilometre-range BrahMos variant has been designed and is currently undergoing simulations. This would represent a substantial increase over the approximately 800-kilometre maximum range achieved by current extended-range variants, with further improvements expected in a phased manner.





BrahMos Aerospace continues to enjoy a robust order book and growing export demand. Following the Philippines' acquisition of three BrahMos batteries for approximately US$370 million in 2022, the country is reportedly exploring the purchase of at least six additional batteries.





India has also proposed integrating the missile onto Philippine naval vessels. The Philippine military has additionally examined potential acquisitions of the Akash surface-to-air missile system and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system.





Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is expected to receive a coastal BrahMos battery valued at roughly $100 million, while Indonesia has signed two contracts worth approximately $100 million each. Both countries are expected to consider larger acquisitions in the future as regional interest in Indian missile systems expands.





Swavlamban 2026 also showcased several other notable indigenous innovators. Sagar Defence Engineering highlighted the Matangi unmanned surface vessel program and has begun deliveries of 12-metre-class vessels to the Navy after securing an order for twelve units.





Xinfinti Aerospace presented progress on the Naval Chetak Autonomous System, supported under the iDEX framework. The initiative aims to convert HAL Chetak helicopters into uncrewed platforms, revisiting a concept that was previously attempted but not completed during an earlier collaboration between HAL and Israel Aerospace Industries.





Kalam Labs showcased its work on a novel airborne platform concept supported through an iDEX contract from the Navy. The company is developing what it describes as a floating aircraft carrier in the form of a high-altitude airship capable of transporting its swarm-enabled unmanned aerial vehicles to altitudes above 50,000 feet.





The concept is designed to keep the carrier platform beyond the reach of many anti-aircraft threats while supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions as well as UAV deployment.





According to Co-Founder Ahmed Faraaz, Kalam Labs has already deployed UAVs from altitudes exceeding 1,00,000 feet using balloon-based systems. The company has also secured iDEX contracts from the Indian Air Force for the development of a supersonic autonomous spaceplane and mesh-enabled space drone swarms.





The Navy's interest in rotating detonation propulsion reflects a broader effort to explore disruptive technologies that could reshape future missile capabilities.





While substantial developmental, testing and certification challenges remain, the emergence of indigenous RDE research provides India with a potential pathway towards more compact, efficient and affordable high-speed missile systems capable of complementing the country's expanding precision-strike arsenal.





Agencies







