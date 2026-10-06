



Munich Security Conference Foundation Council President Wolfgang Ischinger has described the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as an “almost historic step”, underlining the growing strategic, economic and security partnership between India and Europe.





During a visit to New Delhi, Ischinger held high-level discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and was scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He used the opportunity to highlight the strengthening relationship between India, Germany and the wider European Union.





The veteran German diplomat said India's foreign policy independence and strategic autonomy make it one of Europe’s most trusted international partners. According to him, Europe places significant value on working with reliable nations, and India’s long-standing position outside formal military alliances enhances its credibility on the global stage.





He stressed that trust remains the most important currency in diplomacy and said Europe views India as a dependable partner whose commitments can be relied upon. This foundation of trust, he argued, creates opportunities for even deeper cooperation in the years ahead.





Reflecting on the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Ischinger noted that it represents the largest and most comprehensive trade agreement ever negotiated by the European Union. He described the deal as a milestone achievement but urged both sides to regard it as the beginning, rather than the culmination, of a broader partnership.





He emphasised that India and Europe should now focus on expanding collaboration beyond trade and finance into a wide range of sectors, including science, education, advanced technology and security.





Particular attention was given to artificial intelligence, which Ischinger identified as a major area of shared interest. He pointed to India’s vast talent pool of software engineers and technology companies, arguing that these strengths align naturally with European ambitions in emerging technologies.





Beyond artificial intelligence, he highlighted opportunities for cooperation in scientific research, biotechnology, critical raw materials, innovation and industrial development. In his view, the scope for expanding the Europe-India relationship is exceptionally broad and continues to grow.





Ischinger also drew attention to maritime security, noting that both India and Europe have significant interests in maintaining stability across critical sea lanes. He suggested that security cooperation could become an increasingly important pillar of the partnership alongside economic engagement.





Addressing geopolitical issues, he reaffirmed India’s central role in Europe’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Describing New Delhi as Europe’s primary partner in the region, he said India occupies a pivotal position in Europe’s approach towards the Indo-Pacific and wider Asian security architecture.





The former ambassador further reiterated his support for India’s long-standing aspiration to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He described the absence of such reform as unfortunate and argued that India has earned a place among the permanent members given its global stature and influence.





His remarks come at a time when India-EU relations are entering a new phase of engagement. The Free Trade Agreement, whose negotiations concluded in January 2026 after years of discussions, is regarded by both sides as one of the most significant trade accords ever reached between two major democratic economies. European institutions have projected that the agreement will boost trade, investment flows, supply-chain resilience and cooperation in sectors ranging from digital trade to advanced manufacturing.





Concluding his visit, Ischinger expressed hope that senior Indian ministers would participate in the forthcoming Munich Security Conference in Germany, providing another opportunity for India and Europe to engage with leading policymakers on major international security and strategic challenges.





ANI







