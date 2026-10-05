



India and Europe are rapidly moving beyond a conventional free trade relationship and towards what increasingly resembles a deeply integrated artificial intelligence and advanced technology partnership.





At the centre of this shift is the growing alignment of semiconductor manufacturing, AI research, digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, creating interconnected ecosystems that could shape innovation on both continents for decades.





A major development came in May 2026 when TATA Electronics signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dutch semiconductor equipment leader ASML to support India's first commercial 300 mm semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.





The fab, valued at approximately ₹91,000 crore, is designed for a production capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will manufacture chips across process nodes ranging from 28 nm to 110 nm for automotive, mobile, communications and AI applications.





The collaboration goes beyond equipment supply. ASML will provide advanced lithography systems, support workforce development, strengthen supply chains and contribute to research capabilities required for the long-term success of India's semiconductor ecosystem. The project represents one of the most significant steps in India's ambition to establish a domestic chip manufacturing base.





At the same time, India and France have expanded cooperation in AI-enabled healthcare through the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS Delhi. Developed in partnership with Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute, the centre is focused on AI-driven diagnostics, multimodal brain biomarkers and low-field MRI technologies capable of delivering affordable and scalable medical imaging solutions across India.





European investment in India's AI infrastructure is also accelerating. Spanish technology company Submer has committed roughly ₹19,000 crore towards a major AI-ready data-centre campus near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.





The project is expected to deliver up to 1 GW of liquid-cooled computing capacity while supporting thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. The investment ranks among the largest European commitments to AI and digital infrastructure in India and reflects the growing demand for high-performance computing resources required by advanced AI workloads.





Germany has emerged as another key partner. During the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February 2026, India and Germany launched an AI Pact focused on industrial AI deployment across manufacturing, mobility, energy, healthcare and other strategic sectors.





The agreement also promotes collaboration on trustworthy AI, talent mobility, research infrastructure, sector-specific AI models and discussions concerning the implementation of the EU AI Act alongside India's AI Mission.





The broader framework underpinning these initiatives is the India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026. The agreement strengthens technology cooperation by creating formal channels between European and Indian AI institutions, encouraging collaboration on AI governance, safety standards and innovation.





It also supports discussions on India's association with Horizon Europe, the European Union's €93.5 billion research and innovation programme, potentially providing Indian institutions and companies with greater access to collaborative research opportunities across Europe.





Alongside this effort, the establishment of a European Legal Gateway Office is intended to facilitate the movement of Indian ICT professionals, researchers and technology talent into European laboratories, universities and industrial research centres.





Taken together, these developments indicate a relationship that extends far beyond traditional outsourcing models. The emerging partnership is increasingly characterised by joint semiconductor production, shared AI research, common innovation frameworks, advanced computing infrastructure, healthcare collaboration and regulatory coordination.





Rather than operating as separate technology ecosystems, India and Europe are gradually building interconnected capabilities across chips, compute, talent, research and AI governance, creating a long-term strategic technology alignment whose effects could be felt for decades.





Agencies







