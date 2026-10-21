



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked the United States administration for extraditing Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. He said India expects all its partners to maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.





Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's tribute at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Hotel. He described the gesture as a significant acknowledgement of the victims of the attacks and the continuing need to combat terrorism.





Jaishankar stressed that India reserves the right to defend itself against terrorism and remains firm in its commitment to ensuring accountability for those involved in terrorist activities.





He said that India and the United States should broaden areas of convergence as the global order continues to evolve. According to Jaishankar, closer cooperation is increasingly important in addressing emerging geopolitical and economic challenges.





The minister identified trade, investment, technology and energy as key sectors with substantial potential for deeper bilateral collaboration. He noted that both countries also share a strong interest in maintaining peace, security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar said that sustained engagement and a clear identification of common interests would help further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership. He added that expanding practical cooperation across multiple sectors would benefit both nations as they navigate a changing international landscape.





His remarks underscored the growing alignment between India and the United States on counter-terrorism, economic cooperation and regional security, while reaffirming India's expectation that its international partners remain unequivocal in their opposition to terrorism.





Agencies







