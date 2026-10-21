



The United States has outlined an ambitious objective to more than double bilateral trade with India to over $500 billion within the next three years, up from the current record level of more than $240 billion.





Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said President Donald Trump had given him a clear mandate to deliver tangible outcomes and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.





Gor said discussions between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed that commitment, adding that both sides were firmly focused on expanding trade beyond the current record-breaking level to exceed $500 billion within three years.





He highlighted that future growth would be driven by strategically important sectors including semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, defence, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and superintelligence, reflecting the evolving nature of the economic partnership.





Describing the relationship as one that continues to accelerate, Gor said US-India cooperation stretches from critical undersea data infrastructure and industrial production to scientific research and commercial space exploration. He characterised the partnership as being built on strong foundations while expanding into emerging technologies and frontier industries.





Reflecting on the broader historical relationship during the Freedom 250 event, Gor said the achievements of the past 250 years had been remarkable and expressed confidence that the next 250 years would deliver even greater progress.





Emphasising Mumbai's significance to the bilateral relationship, he noted that more than 500 major American companies operate in the city. These include technology firms such as Google, Meta and IBM, consumer groups including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Abbott and Merck, and financial institutions such as Citi, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.





Gor also pointed out that American institutional investors represent the single largest source of foreign institutional capital in Indian equities traded on Mumbai's exchanges. He described this investment presence as a major endorsement of India's long-term economic prospects and growth trajectory.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the strategic alignment between India and the United States as extraordinary, while acknowledging that differences would remain on some issues. He said the two countries share fundamental interests capable of shaping global geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce for decades.





Rubio argued that the combined demographic and economic weight of India and the United States gives them a unique opportunity to influence the course of the 21st century. He added that closer collaboration on key issues could play a defining role in writing the next chapter of global history.





The Secretary of State also stated that Washington should engage more frequently with India, which he identified as one of America's most important geopolitical partners.





The push for deeper economic integration follows the framework announced in February for an interim trade agreement between the two countries. The proposed arrangement aims to improve market access, lower trade barriers and support sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals through selected tariff concessions once concluded.





Official trade figures show that India's merchandise exports to the United States reached $87.31 billion in FY 2025-26, while imports from the US totalled $53.45 billion. The planned trade agreement is expected to provide greater certainty for businesses and exporters in both countries, although the final provisions and implementation schedule have yet to be confirmed.





The announcement comes amid rapidly expanding cooperation in supply chains, high-technology manufacturing, clean energy, semiconductor ecosystems and strategic industries, areas that both governments view as central to achieving their long-term trade and investment ambitions.





ANI







