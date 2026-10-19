



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that ongoing negotiations on a US-India trade agreement were among the factors considered by President Donald Trump when deciding to grant a waiver on Russia-related sanctions and tariff measures.





His comments underscore how trade, energy security, national security and broader geopolitical considerations are increasingly intertwined in the evolving relationship between Washington and New Delhi.





Speaking as the United States and India move closer to finalising a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, Rubio said the administration is “very close” to concluding the deal, suggesting that progress in the talks influenced discussions surrounding the sanctions waiver.





According to Rubio, the White House weighed multiple strategic considerations before taking the decision, including the potential effect that sanctions and tariffs could have on global energy supplies and international fuel prices.





He noted that sanctions linked to Russia would not only affect Moscow but could also have significant consequences for countries that continue to import Russian energy, including India.





Rubio explained that geography and energy realities remain important factors for many nations, with some countries facing greater difficulties than others in securing alternative energy supplies at short notice.





The remarks came after Trump paused measures associated with Russia sanctions legislation that could have imposed additional economic pressure on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.





The waiver provides temporary relief for countries vulnerable to the impact of such restrictions, while allowing the US administration additional time to assess the wider economic and geopolitical implications of stricter enforcement.





Rubio said the administration must balance several competing priorities, including maintaining stability in global energy markets, protecting economic interests and advancing foreign policy objectives.





His comments also reflect Washington’s recognition of India’s growing importance as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region and as a key participant in global supply chains and energy markets.





The development is likely to be viewed positively in New Delhi, where policymakers have consistently stressed the importance of safeguarding energy security while deepening economic engagement with the United States.





The prospective trade agreement is expected to address several longstanding issues involving tariffs, market access, investment and commercial cooperation, potentially strengthening one of the world’s most significant bilateral economic relationships.





Rubio’s remarks suggest that the near-completion of the trade deal has become an important consideration in broader US policy calculations, extending beyond commerce into areas of energy strategy and national security.





As negotiations advance, both governments appear keen to avoid measures that could complicate trade discussions or disrupt a partnership that has become increasingly central to their economic and strategic priorities.





Agencies







