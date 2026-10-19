



India is moving ahead rapidly with plans to induct the LR-AShM/LARHM hypersonic missile, a next-generation long-range strike system designed to strengthen the country's maritime and strategic deterrence capabilities.





The missile is reported to offer a strike range of approximately 1,500 km, enabling engagement of targets at extended distances while significantly reducing an adversary's reaction time.





Current plans indicate that induction of the hypersonic weapon system is expected between 2027 and 2029, marking a major milestone in India's ongoing efforts to field advanced indigenous missile technologies.





Initial production is anticipated to begin at a rate of around 10 to 15 units per year. Manufacturing capacity is expected to expand progressively as the programme matures.





At a later stage, annual production could increase to between 25 and 40 units, allowing larger-scale deployment across operational formations.





The LR-AShM/LARHM is being developed as a hypersonic weapon capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, with its design focused on high survivability, manoeuvrability and the ability to penetrate advanced air and missile defence networks.





The missile is expected to enhance India's long-range precision-strike capability, particularly in maritime environments, while also strengthening deterrence across the wider Indo-Pacific region.





Its development reflects India's growing emphasis on indigenous high-end missile programmes and advanced strategic technologies, placing the country among a select group of nations pursuing operational hypersonic weapon systems.





As induction approaches, the planned increase in production rates is expected to support the gradual build-up of operational inventories and improve long-range strike readiness for future requirements.





Agencies







