



The Indian Navy has formally invited shortlisted domestic shipyards to submit technical and commercial bids for the construction of four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), marking one of the most significant indigenous warship programs undertaken since the commissioning of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.





Issued through a Request for Proposal by the Ministry of Defence, the program is estimated to be worth nearly ₹50,000 crore. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar confirmed that the bidding process commenced after the RFP was issued to shortlisted shipyards during the previous week.





Each LPD will displace more than 30,000 tons, making them the largest indigenous combat vessels planned after the 45,000-ton INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy currently operates only one LPD, INS Jalashwa, acquired from the United States.





Designed primarily for amphibious warfare, the new vessels will transport troops, tanks, artillery and military vehicles while enabling large-scale deployments ashore. Beyond amphibious assaults, they will serve as command-and-control platforms, provide fire support and coordinate operations involving unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles.





Each ship is expected to measure about 220 metres in length and carry a complement of 60 officers and 525 sailors. They will be capable of embarking up to 900 fully equipped Army personnel alongside their combat equipment.





The vessels will feature specialised landing craft for ship-to-shore operations, accommodation for two heavy-lift helicopters and up to 12 helicopters dedicated to special operations missions. Onboard workshops will allow the ships to support naval task groups during extended deployments.





A key feature of the project is the planned adoption of an integrated electric propulsion system being jointly developed through India-UK industrial collaboration. The initiative, announced following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, includes participation from GE Vernova and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, which are establishing India’s first land-based maritime propulsion testing facility.





The LPDs will substantially improve India's ability to conduct expeditionary operations, humanitarian assistance missions, disaster relief efforts and military interventions in areas lacking port infrastructure. Their design will enable rapid deployment and sustained operations far from the Indian coastline.





The program aligns with the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations released in August 2025, which outlined a framework for integrating maritime, air and land forces during amphibious campaigns and envisaged dedicated amphibious force headquarters.





These ships will support the creation of amphibious groups capable of deploying Marine and Army battalions alongside armour, artillery and logistics elements, allowing India to undertake simultaneous operations across multiple theatres if required.





Equipped with offensive and defensive systems against aircraft, missiles and unmanned threats, the vessels will function as far more than troop transports. Their modular architecture will also permit their use as floating hospitals and mobile logistics hubs during military and humanitarian missions.





The ships are expected to play a central role in network-centric warfare. Operating as command nodes, they will integrate drones, space-based systems, cyber capabilities and electronic warfare assets to enhance situational awareness and operational coordination across vast maritime areas.





Naval drones launched from or coordinated by the LPDs could significantly expand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage beyond the reach of traditional shipborne helicopters. Unmanned underwater vehicles could undertake mine-countermeasure missions, seabed surveys and anti-submarine warfare tasks while reducing risks to crewed platforms.





The strategic importance of the program is also driven by China's rapidly expanding amphibious fleet. The People's Liberation Army Navy already operates Type 071 Landing Platform Docks and Type 075 amphibious assault ships, providing Beijing with substantial power-projection capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.





Chinese naval deployments and growing access to ports in locations including Gwadar, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, together with concerns over an expanded presence in the Maldives, have reinforced India's determination to strengthen its own amphibious and expeditionary capabilities.





Once inducted, the new LPD fleet will significantly extend the Indian Navy’s operational reach and represent a major step in India's continuing evolution from a regional maritime force into a capable blue-water navy with enhanced power-projection, deterrence and humanitarian response capabilities.