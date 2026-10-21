



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a three-day visit to India, marking a significant diplomatic engagement focused on strengthening bilateral ties across trade, energy, investment, security, critical technologies and strategic cooperation, Reuters reported.





Soon after his arrival, Rubio paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The 2008 attacks claimed more than 160 lives, including six American citizens, and remain a defining moment in India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.





Rubio was also hosted at Mumbai's Gateway of India by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The visit to the landmark underscored the growing political and economic relationship between Maharashtra and the United States.





In a message on social media, Gor thanked Fadnavis for hosting Rubio and pointed to the strong economic links between Maharashtra and the US. He noted that more than 500 American companies operate in the state and expressed confidence in expanding trade, attracting further investment and creating new opportunities through deeper cooperation.





Gor, who travelled to Mumbai alongside Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, described the trip as a productive opportunity to advance India-US relations. He also welcomed Rubio back to India, highlighting the importance of continued high-level engagement between the two countries.





During his Mumbai visit, Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Discussions are expected to focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. Wider regional and strategic issues are also expected to feature in the dialogue.





Ahead of Rubio's arrival, Jaishankar met a visiting US Congressional delegation comprising Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Brad Sherman. The discussions centred on trade, energy, security and technology cooperation, alongside improving the ease of doing business in India and strengthening Indo-Pacific collaboration.





The visit comes at a crucial stage in negotiations over a proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement. Speaking in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Rubio said Washington and New Delhi were very close to finalising the deal, signalling potential progress on one of the most important economic initiatives between the two countries.





Rubio also stressed the importance of recognising India's energy requirements when evaluating possible sanctions and tariffs linked to Russian oil imports. He described India as a key American ally and partner whose energy security considerations must be taken into account.





In addition to official meetings, Rubio is scheduled to attend the "Freedom 250 Reception" at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.





His visit takes place against the backdrop of several challenges in bilateral relations, including US tariffs on Indian goods, disagreements over President Donald Trump's claims regarding the de-escalation of the India-Pakistan military tensions in May 2025, and changes to US immigration and visa policies.





Despite these differences, both governments view the proposed trade agreement and expanded strategic cooperation as central to further strengthening the India-US partnership.





Agencies







