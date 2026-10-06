



Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to activate the collective defence provisions of the Mecca Defence Alliance and move towards the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities to the Kingdom in response to continuing Houthi attacks originating from Yemen.





The decision was reached during an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee of the alliance in Riyadh, where senior political and military officials reviewed the deteriorating security situation and assessed threats directed against Saudi Arabia.





Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud stated that the meeting reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of the three nations in confronting what were described as attacks against both the Kingdom and Islam's holiest sites.





The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the alliance and to respond collectively to the attacks as well as those deemed responsible for them.





According to the joint statement issued after the talks, the three countries decided to move immediately from political commitments to the practical implementation of their collective defence obligations.





As part of that process, the member states will take the necessary steps to provide the military forces and capabilities previously agreed under the alliance framework and ensure their swift deployment within Saudi Arabia.





The deployments will be carried out in accordance with existing arrangements and the respective national legislation of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.





Officials said the objective is to strengthen military readiness, deepen operational integration and enhance the collective ability of the three countries to deter and counter emerging security threats.





The meeting also produced a significant institutional development for the alliance, with retired Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Numan Mahmud appointed as the organisation's first Secretary-General for a three-year term.





Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan strongly condemned what they described as attempts to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, alongside continued attacks against Saudi cities, civilian infrastructure and economic facilities.





The three states reiterated their categorical rejection of any aggression or threat directed at the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Participants reviewed political and military consultations conducted prior to the emergency session and formally endorsed a series of recommendations designed to strengthen the alliance's collective response mechanisms.





The joint statement emphasised that the security of each member state is inseparable from the collective security of the other members, underlining the alliance's principle that threats against one country affect all three.





Officials further argued that translating the Mecca Agreement on Collective Defence into operational measures would increase the credibility and effectiveness of deterrence while demonstrating the resolve of the member states to protect their interests.





The latest decision marks an important transition for the alliance, moving it beyond declaratory commitments towards tangible military implementation.





The Mecca Defence Alliance was established as a trilateral security arrangement linking Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey through a collective-defence framework. The agreement is widely viewed as a major new security architecture in the Islamic world, with provisions resembling mutual-defence commitments seen in other military alliances.





The emergency meeting was convened amid escalating regional tensions and a series of Houthi attacks against Saudi territory. Saudi authorities and alliance members have argued that attacks directed at strategic infrastructure, population centres and religious sites require a coordinated response and closer military cooperation among the three partners.





With the activation of collective deterrence mechanisms and preparations for the rapid deployment of military assets, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have now taken their most significant step yet towards operationalising the Mecca Defence Alliance and strengthening joint defence cooperation in the face of growing regional security challenges.