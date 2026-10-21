



India is positioning nuclear energy as a key pillar of its future digital and economic expansion, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh stating that it will play an increasingly important role in meeting the country's rising electricity requirements, particularly those driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.





Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Economy Forum 2026, Singh reaffirmed that India's nuclear program remains focused on peaceful applications and national development. He said the country's approach continues to be guided by the vision of Dr Homi Bhabha, whose work laid the foundations of India's civilian nuclear sector.





The Minister linked the expansion of nuclear power to India's wider development and climate ambitions. He noted that the country aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 while working towards its net-zero emissions target by 2070.





According to Singh, nuclear energy will complement renewable and conventional power sources by delivering a stable, continuous supply of clean electricity. This reliability is expected to become increasingly important as AI technologies and large-scale data centres expand across the country.





He said AI-driven applications require substantial amounts of uninterrupted power, making dependable energy infrastructure essential for sustaining a modern, technology-led economy. Nuclear power, with its ability to provide round-the-clock generation, is expected to help meet these growing demands.





Discussing the broader role of AI, Singh described it as an enabling tool that can be applied across multiple sectors, including space research, life sciences and advanced scientific development. He stressed that human judgement must remain central to its effective deployment, remarking that "one has to be intelligent enough to use Artificial Intelligence".





While highlighting the benefits of AI, the Minister acknowledged concerns about potential misuse. He argued that regulation alone is insufficient and said responsible use ultimately depends on integrity at both the individual and national levels.





Singh also pointed to the government's decision to open several critical and sensitive sectors to non-government participants. He said greater private-sector involvement has created new opportunities for innovation, technology development and industrial growth, helping accelerate India's progress in strategic fields.





The Minister concluded that secure energy supplies, the responsible adoption of emerging technologies and stronger participation from private industry will be vital in supporting India's long-term development objectives.





As the country's digital infrastructure expands and electricity demand rises, nuclear energy is expected to become an increasingly important component of India's clean-energy and technological growth strategy.





Agencies







