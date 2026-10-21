



A Pakistani drone has delivered what officials describe as a ready-to-use terror kit into Rajasthan, marking a shift from the narcotics and weapon consignments that have dominated cross-border drone smuggling.





On the night of 12 October, Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force, working with the Border Security Force and local police, intercepted two men in a field near Rawla Mandi in Sri Ganganagar. They had been monitoring the suspects for a month, believing a drug drop was imminent.





Instead, the drone had dropped three packets roughly five kilometres inside Indian territory. The recovery included about 7 kg of plastic explosives suspected to be RDX, improvised explosive devices, a timer, detonation circuits, remote-detonation equipment, two Turkish-made Zigana pistols and several hundred rounds of ammunition.





The two arrested men are from Ferozepur and Jalandhar in Punjab. Investigators say they are also wanted in connection with the grenade attack on Jalalabad police station in Fazilka on 13 September. The National Investigation Agency has joined the probe, alongside other agencies, as officials try to identify the handlers, the intended recipients and the final destination of the consignment.





The seizure has sharpened concern that Pakistan-based handlers may be opening a new route through Rajasthan. For years, Pakistani drones have largely used Punjab, where the Border Security Force has intensified patrols, intelligence gathering and anti-drone deployments.





The results are visible in seizure figures. The Border Security Force recovered 107 drones on the Punjab border in 2023, 294 in 2024 and 272 in 2025. Anti-drone systems, additional patrols and improved intelligence have made Punjab's 553 km border substantially more difficult to exploit.





Sri Ganganagar lies immediately south of Punjab and remains easily accessible to couriers from Punjab's border districts. The Border Security Force has long identified it as the second-most active smuggling stretch after Punjab. Beyond it lies Rajasthan's more than 1,000 km frontier with Pakistan, much of it desert and thinly populated, offering potentially softer ground for drone operators seeking gaps in coverage.





What makes the Rawla Mandi recovery particularly significant is the nature of the cargo. Previous drone drops in the region have largely involved heroin and pistols, consistent with organised criminal networks. This consignment contained ready-to-use improvised explosive devices with remote detonation capability, pointing to a possible terrorist operation rather than routine smuggling.





Investigators believe the explosives may have been intended for an attack during the festive season or ahead of the Punjab elections. No target has been identified, and officials have not confirmed the intended location or purpose.





The timing has added to concern. Pakistan's military is under pressure at home from the Balochistan insurgency, unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A drone-delivered attack executed through Indian couriers would allow Rawalpindi to maintain pressure on India while retaining deniability.





Such a move would nevertheless carry risk. India has stated that Operation Sindoor is paused rather than concluded. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned that India's next response could go beyond Sindoor.





The Line of Control has also remained active. Four infiltrators, including Lashkar commander Mohammad Faizan, were killed this week in a minefield in Poonch's KG Sector. Earlier, police recovered two AK rifles, four pistols, 11 grenades and three remote-controlled improvised explosive devices buried in a forest near Sopore. Infiltration attempts typically rise before winter snow closes the mountain passes.





India is racing to strengthen its counter-drone architecture. In May, Home Minister Amit Shah said at the Sanchu border outpost in Bikaner that anti-drone systems would be installed along the border within six months, placing the deadline around the end of November.





The Border Security Force has mapped drone hotspots on the Punjab border with the help of a drone forensic laboratory in Amritsar. The lab examines flight data from captured drones to establish launch points, the number of sorties and the nature of earlier drops. The Punjab Police has also procured anti-drone systems to create an additional layer of protection behind the Border Security Force.





The technology has produced measurable results. Amit Shah said the proportion of drones detected and neutralised on the Punjab border rose from 3 per cent to 55 per cent after laser-equipped anti-drone systems were deployed.





The challenge now is speed and coverage. Even Punjab, the best protected sector, continues to record a significant number of successful drone incursions. Rajasthan's vast desert border will take longer to secure and will demand more sensors, patrols and rapid-response capability.





Pakistani handlers are likely to continue probing for weaknesses, altering routes and flying lower and at night. The Sri Ganganagar operation demonstrates that Indian intelligence and ground coordination can intercept such consignments. The coming months will test whether the expanding anti-drone shield can cover Rajasthan quickly enough to close the emerging corridor.





Agencies







