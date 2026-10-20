



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will undertake an official visit to India from 21 to 23 October at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders expected to review the full scope of bilateral relations and discuss regional and global developments of mutual interest.





Tusk will be accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domański, as well as a large business delegation. Earlier this month, Domański indicated that around 100 Polish firms are expected to be associated with the visit, underscoring Warsaw's intention to deepen commercial engagement with India.





The centrepiece of the visit will be bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on 22 October. Discussions will focus on advancing the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, which was established during Modi's historic visit to Poland in August 2024, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years.





Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on major regional and international issues, reflecting the growing strategic dimension of relations between New Delhi and Warsaw.





This will be Tusk's second visit to India as Prime Minister of Poland, having previously travelled to the country in 2010 during his earlier tenure. He also visited New Delhi in 2017 in his capacity as President of the European Council for the India-EU Summit.





In addition to engagements in New Delhi, Tusk will travel to Bangalore, where he is scheduled to interact with business leaders and industry stakeholders from the information technology and space sectors.





An India-Poland Business Forum will be organised in New Delhi on 22 October and in Bangalore on 23 October, providing a platform for companies from both countries to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is expected to accelerate cooperation in trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges. It is also intended to strengthen the broader India-European Union strategic partnership.





The visit follows significant progress made since the launch of the Strategic Partnership in 2024, when both countries adopted a comprehensive five-year action plan covering trade, investment, defence, energy, green technologies, agriculture and infrastructure.





Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently during the visit. Speaking ahead of the trip, Andrzej Domański highlighted Poland's ambition to expand defence-industrial collaboration with India and increase exports of Polish defence products. He also confirmed that Polish defence companies would be part of the visiting delegation.





Poland has increasingly signalled interest in moving beyond traditional buyer-seller relationships and exploring industrial partnerships, joint ventures and technology cooperation with Indian firms, aligning with India's broader defence manufacturing objectives.





Recent diplomatic engagement has also maintained momentum. Senior officials from both countries have reviewed progress under the Joint Action Plan 2024-28, covering sectors such as trade, space, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, education, energy and multilateral cooperation.





Against the backdrop of expanding economic links, growing strategic convergence and increasing interest in defence-industrial cooperation, Tusk's visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland partnership while reinforcing Poland's role within India's wider engagement with Europe.





ANI







