



Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has voiced concern over what he described as deepening political and social divisions in the United States, arguing that rhetoric from senior government leaders is contributing to hostility towards minority communities and helping create conditions in which hate crimes can occur.





Speaking about the growing tensions affecting constituents and religious communities in his Illinois district, the Indian-American lawmaker said the United States is now more polarised than at any point in recent memory.





Krishnamoorthi argued that political leadership bears responsibility for worsening divisions, alleging that officials have increasingly singled out various minority groups, including Muslims, Indians and members of the LGBTQ+ community.





According to the Congressman, such rhetoric does not remain confined to politics and can have real-world consequences, encouraging prejudice and emboldening individuals who commit acts of violence.





As an example, he pointed to a controversial social media post published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which featured a Transformers-themed image directed at an Indian Sikh man identified as “Mr Singh”.





The post included the phrases “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh” and “Self deport or find out”, attracting widespread criticism from Indian-American organisations, Sikh groups and Democratic lawmakers before it was eventually removed.





The image depicted a bearded man wearing a bandana facing the Transformers character Optimus Prime, which carried the DHS seal on its armour.





Krishnamoorthi said the post demonstrated how official messaging can contribute to a hostile atmosphere. He noted that shortly after the controversy, a Sikh truck driver named Singh was brutally attacked and stabbed 17 times in Wyoming, suffering life-threatening injuries.





The Congressman argued that the sequence of events illustrated the dangers of government communications that appear to target specific ethnic or religious communities.





Calling for action, Krishnamoorthi said efforts to curb hate crimes must begin with leadership at the highest levels of government. He stressed that elected representatives and public officials should present a united front against discrimination, racism and violence.





His comments also come amid heightened concerns following an alleged plot targeting Indian Americans at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago, where Krishnamoorthi and members of his family were worshipping.





Authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis on charges including making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly planned a mass shooting targeting the temple.





The case has generated significant concern among Indian-American and Hindu communities, particularly as investigators examine allegations that extremist and white supremacist beliefs may have played a role in the plot.





Meanwhile, reporting by The New York Times noted that the DHS graphic triggered immediate criticism from Indian-American organisations and Democratic lawmakers, who described the imagery as racially discriminatory towards Sikh Americans and harmful to millions of people who share the Singh surname.





Responding to the backlash, DHS stated that the image referred specifically to Harjinder Singh, an Indian national facing vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges after pleading not guilty in connection with a fatal Florida Turnpike crash that killed three people.





The department dismissed criticism of the post and maintained that Harjinder Singh should not have been in the United States, although it provided no immediate explanation for later removing the graphic.





The controversy has drawn additional attention because it unfolded close to the 25th anniversary of the 11 September terrorist attacks.





That timing resonated strongly within Sikh communities, whose members were frequently targeted in anti-Muslim hate crimes after the 2001 attacks because of mistaken identity linked to traditional Sikh articles of faith such as turbans and beards.





Krishnamoorthi maintains that unless divisive rhetoric is addressed at its source, the United States risks further social fragmentation and continued threats against minority communities already facing growing concerns over discrimination and violence.





ANI







