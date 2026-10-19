



The world's most powerful militaries are discovering that defeating inexpensive drones is not simply a technological challenge. It is increasingly an economic one.





At the heart of the issue is the cost-exchange ratio, a concept that has become one of the defining realities of modern warfare. While a one-way attack drone may cost between $20,000 and $50,000, the interceptor missile used to destroy it can cost anywhere from $1 million to $4 million.





This creates a severe financial imbalance. Even when defenders successfully destroy every incoming drone, they can still lose the economic contest. Eliminating 100 drones could require roughly $200 million in interceptor missiles to neutralise targets worth only around $3 million.





For attackers, this arithmetic is highly favourable. By deploying large numbers of low-cost drones, they can force opponents to expend vastly more expensive munitions, gradually straining defence budgets and depleting missile inventories.





The consequences of this imbalance are increasingly visible across global security challenges. It helps explain why Houthi drone threats have repeatedly disrupted operations around a major $34 billion airport project, why naval forces are reassessing the way warships defend themselves against mass drone attacks, and why military planners are urgently seeking alternatives to costly missile-based interception.





Recent conflicts in the Red Sea and Ukraine have highlighted the problem. In several instances, relatively cheap drones have compelled defenders to launch premium interceptor missiles, creating an unsustainable financial burden when attacks occur at scale.





As a result, armed forces are accelerating investment in lower-cost counter-drone solutions. These include rapid-fire guns, electronic warfare systems, electronic jamming, interceptor drones, high-powered lasers and microwave weapons.





Such technologies aim to reduce the cost of each engagement from millions of dollars to a much smaller amount, while preserving expensive missiles for higher-value threats such as ballistic and cruise missiles.





Defence strategists increasingly recognise that future air defence cannot rely solely on firing costly interceptors at every airborne threat. The challenge is not merely to destroy drones, but to do so economically and repeatedly without exhausting resources.





The military force that gains the advantage in the coming decade may not be the one with the most sophisticated missile technology.





It is likely to be the one that successfully solves the mathematical problem at the centre of modern drone warfare and restores a favourable cost-exchange ratio.





Agencies







