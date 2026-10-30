



The Indian Navy is moving ahead with a major naval modernisation initiative centred on the acquisition of eight next-generation corvettes valued at more than ₹40,000 crore.





The project forms part of a wider effort to strengthen maritime security, enhance coastal defence capabilities and support the Navy’s ambition of becoming a force of more than 200 ships by 2035.





Designed as advanced, high-speed surface combatants, the new warships will displace around 2,000 tons and achieve speeds of approximately 30 knots. They will incorporate an indigenous stealth design developed by the Indian Navy, enabling reduced radar visibility and improved survivability in contested maritime environments.





The vessels are being conceived as highly versatile multi-role platforms capable of undertaking anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations. In addition to combat missions, they will conduct maritime patrols, coastal security tasks, surveillance operations and search-and-rescue missions across India's vast maritime domain.





The acquisition comes at a time when India faces an increasingly complex security environment in the Indian Ocean Region. With a coastline stretching roughly 7,000 kilometres and vital shipping routes passing through surrounding waters, the protection of maritime interests has become an increasingly significant strategic requirement.





India's economy is heavily dependent on seaborne commerce. Around 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume, amounting to approximately 855 million tons, and 77 per cent by value moves through maritime routes. Ensuring the safety of these sea lines of communication is therefore a critical objective of India's naval modernisation efforts.





The new corvettes are expected to enhance the Navy's ability to monitor and respond quickly to threats ranging from hostile surface vessels and submarines to aerial incursions. Their speed, manoeuvrability, advanced sensors and modern weapon systems will allow them to perform effectively in both coastal waters and wider regional operations.





Beyond conventional military threats, the ships will also strengthen India's ability to combat piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, maritime terrorism and other non-traditional challenges that continue to affect regional security. Their deployment will help maintain continuous surveillance across strategically important areas of the Indian Ocean.





The project reflects the government's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. More than 70 per cent of the content of the warships will be indigenous, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and strengthening India's domestic defence industrial base.





Construction of all eight vessels will take place in India, with the contract being shared between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited. The programme is expected to provide long-term order visibility for both shipyards while generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities throughout the MSME sector and wider defence supply chain.





The initiative also supports the government's SAGAR vision, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, which seeks to enhance India's role as a net security provider across the Indian Ocean Region.





According to defence sources, construction of the first corvette is expected to commence within a year. The lead vessel is targeted for delivery by 2030, although efforts are underway to accelerate timelines. Deliveries of the remaining ships are expected to follow over the next four to five years.





The corvette programme complements several other major naval acquisition efforts already underway. These include Nilgiri-class frigates, next-generation destroyers, fleet support ships and amphibious warfare vessels designed to expand the Navy's operational reach and sustain long-duration deployments.





Speaking about the broader expansion strategy earlier this year, former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi stated that the Navy was adding an indigenous warship or submarine approximately every 40 days.





He said the service was working towards becoming a force of more than 200 ships by 2035 and noted that all 52 vessels then on order were being constructed in Indian shipyards. Tripathi also emphasised the long-term objective of extending self-reliance beyond platforms to individual components and building a fully self-reliant naval force by 2047.





The Indian Navy currently operates around 145 ships and submarines. Its future force structure includes four landing platform docks of up to 29,000 tons, five fleet support ships of 40,000 tons each, 100 next-generation fast interceptor boats and 20 remotely manned fast interceptor vessels.





Additional plans encompass 10 nuclear-powered warships, 20 high-endurance underwater vehicles for anti-submarine warfare, 2,000 extended-range anti-submarine warfare rockets, more than 120 medium-altitude long-endurance drones, 15 high-altitude pseudo-satellites and over 50 remotely piloted systems, each consisting of three drones.





Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar recently revealed that 42 naval vessels are already on order. He further disclosed that the Navy has received the government's initial approval to procure an additional 78 ships and submarines, along with 120 fast interceptor craft, under a procurement programme estimated at approximately ₹2,41,000 Crores.





The 78 platforms and 120 interceptor craft have received Acceptance of Necessity, the first formal stage in the procurement process that recognises the armed forces' requirement for specific capabilities. Kochhar noted that these acquisitions are currently progressing through different stages of procurement.





He also confirmed that the programme to acquire landing platform docks is advancing, with qualified shipyards having been invited to submit competitive bids. These large amphibious vessels are designed to transport and deploy troops, vehicles and military equipment during expeditionary and humanitarian operations.





Meanwhile, submarine modernisation remains a key requirement. The ₹32,000-crore project for three additional French-origin Scorpene submarines continues to face delays. India presently operates six Scorpene submarines, four German HDW submarines and seven ageing Russian Kilo-class submarines as part of its underwater fleet.





Taken together, the next-generation corvette project represents a crucial component of India's long-term maritime strategy, strengthening coastal defence, protecting vital trade routes, promoting indigenous manufacturing and enhancing the Navy's ability to safeguard national interests across an increasingly contested maritime environment.





Agencies







