



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Japan are working together to support a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world, emphasising that stronger bilateral cooperation is becoming increasingly important amid mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainties.





Speaking after the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Jaishankar highlighted the long-standing friendship and goodwill between the two countries, stating that closer cooperation would enable them to play a greater role in shaping the evolving global order.





“The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism,” he said.





Jaishankar noted that the dialogue took place at a period of significant global turbulence, marked by ongoing conflicts, economic volatility and the lingering consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said these developments had heightened concerns relating to energy, trade, food and health security across the world.





“As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable,” he added.





The minister underscored the increasingly complex strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the commitment of India and Japan, along with their Quad partners, to maintaining a free, open and rules-based region.





He also expressed concern over the growing weaponisation of connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares, warning that such trends carry significant national security implications. According to Jaishankar, these challenges have reinforced the need for greater resilience and the development of alternative options in critical sectors.





Referring to recent developments affecting key maritime routes, he stressed the importance of safeguarding sea lanes and ensuring uninterrupted global commerce.

















“Ensuring that maritime trade, which is at the heart of international commerce, functions smoothly is imperative. Our maritime cooperation can help make a difference, and our discussions on this were particularly timely. We also agreed on the importance of adhering to international law in this context,” he said.

















The discussions also examined how warfare is evolving, including the growing use of smart weapons and emerging technologies. Jaishankar said collaboration in these areas could complement wider India-Japan cooperation in innovation and the Start-Up ecosystem.

















Jaishankar was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the dialogue, during which they held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence ties, while also exchanging views on major regional and global developments.

















Both sides discussed defence technology and equipment cooperation, maritime security, the expansion of tri-service military exercises and measures to strengthen defence industrial collaboration.

















Before the dialogue, Rajnath Singh visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force naval base at Yokosuka with Koizumi and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori, reflecting the growing practical dimension of maritime and security cooperation between the two countries.

















India and Japan, which elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, have steadily expanded cooperation across defence, economic security, critical technologies, infrastructure, supply-chain resilience and Indo-Pacific initiatives. The two nations have also been key participants in efforts to promote a rules-based international order and strengthen regional stability.

















Jaishankar said the understandings reached during the latest 2+2 dialogue represented an important step forward in deepening the partnership.

















“As we enter an era where each nation has to step up its contributions to the global order, a stronger India-Japan relationship can certainly play a more important role,” he said.