



India and Japan have jointly condemned cross-border terrorism and violent extremism, calling for stronger international cooperation against UN-designated terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh.





The issue was a key focus of the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, where both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





Both sides stressed the need for coordinated global efforts to address the threat posed by terrorist networks operating across borders and highlighted the importance of holding perpetrators, organisers and supporters of terrorist acts accountable.





The ministers underscored growing concerns over the persistence of extremist organisations and the continuing threat they pose to regional and international security. Their joint position reflects wider efforts by both countries to strengthen cooperation against terrorism amid an increasingly complex security environment.





By specifically naming LeT, JeM, Al Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh, India and Japan signalled support for tougher international action against groups designated by the United Nations and accused of involvement in terrorism-related activities across multiple regions.





The joint stance also demonstrated the increasing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo on security issues, particularly the challenge of countering cross-border terrorism and preventing the spread of violent extremism.





Reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order, the two countries emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing security threats that undermine peace, stability and sovereignty.





The discussions highlighted a shared view that international cooperation remains essential to tackling terrorism effectively and ensuring long-term regional and global security.





Agencies







