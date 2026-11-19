



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has formally revealed the four astronaut candidates currently undergoing training for the Gaganyaan mission, marking a significant milestone in India’s ambitions for human spaceflight.





The team comprises Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Angad Prathap. Their selection represents a major step forward for India’s space aspirations and places a new generation of Indian Gagannauts firmly on the global spaceflight stage.





All four candidates come from backgrounds as highly trained Indian Air Force test pilots. ISRO selected personnel with extensive experience in demanding flight operations because they are accustomed to managing extreme and rapidly changing conditions, including high-speed manoeuvres, sudden pressure variations, and other high-stress scenarios.





The agency also valued their ability to work closely with engineers while evaluating advanced aerospace systems. Such experience is considered essential for crewed space missions, where technical expertise, discipline, and the ability to respond effectively under pressure are critical.





According to ISRO, these qualities contribute to enhanced mission safety and operational reliability, both of which are vital as India prepares to undertake human spaceflight missions under the Gaganyaan program.





The four astronaut candidates have undergone specialised training, including instruction at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre before continuing mission-specific preparation at ISRO facilities in Bangalore. Their training covers spacecraft operations, emergency procedures, survival techniques, physical conditioning, and other aspects required for crewed missions.





The Gaganyaan project is designed to demonstrate India’s indigenous human spaceflight capability by sending a crew into low-Earth orbit and returning them safely to Earth. The mission is expected to be a landmark achievement for the country’s space sector and a key step towards more advanced crewed exploration activities in the future.





The announcement of the astronaut candidates highlights the progress India has made in developing the technologies, infrastructure, and human expertise needed for sustained participation in human space exploration.





Their experience and training are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that India’s first crewed space missions are conducted safely and successfully.





Agencies







