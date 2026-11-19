



Panchkula-based SG Defence Private Limited has secured an order to manufacture nozzles for the indigenous Pinaka MK-I rocket system, marking another milestone in the company's growing presence within India's defence manufacturing sector.





The contract strengthens SG Defence’s role in the domestic defence industrial base and aligns with the broader national objective of achieving greater self-reliance in critical military technologies and production capabilities.





The company described the development as “a new order, a new responsibility, and another milestone in our manufacturing journey”. It noted that the opportunity would allow it to contribute directly to an indigenous defence program while further enhancing its expertise in specialised component manufacturing.





Rocket nozzles are among the most critical components of any rocket propulsion system. They regulate and direct the flow of high-temperature exhaust gases, making them essential to overall performance, flight stability and operational reliability. Manufacturing such components typically requires advanced engineering, precision machining and stringent quality control standards.





SG Defence stated that India’s progress in defence manufacturing is being driven by the combined efforts of research institutions, industry partners and manufacturing companies. The firm added that it is proud to contribute to this expanding ecosystem as the country strengthens its indigenous defence capabilities.





The Pinaka weapon system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has become one of India's most important artillery assets. Designed as a multi-barrel rocket launcher system for the Indian Army, Pinaka provides rapid-fire battlefield support and can deliver a salvo of rockets within seconds.





The Pinaka MK-I variant has an operational range of approximately 37.5 kilometres, while enhanced and newer variants have significantly extended reach. The system has been continuously upgraded since its induction and remains a key element of the Indian Army’s artillery modernisation efforts.





Pinaka has achieved considerable success both domestically and internationally. The system has attracted export interest and has emerged as one of India’s most prominent indigenous defence products, reflecting the growing maturity of the country's military manufacturing sector.





The award also highlights the increasing participation of private-sector firms in India's defence supply chain. As production scales up to meet military requirements and export demand, specialised manufacturers such as SG Defence are becoming increasingly important contributors to the development and sustainment of advanced weapon systems.





Commenting on the order, the company said: “This opportunity allows us to contribute to an indigenous defence program while continuing to build our capabilities in specialised component manufacturing.”





SG Defence further emphasised its commitment to the national vision of self-reliance, stating that stronger capabilities and greater industrial participation are part of a shared journey towards strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Agencies







