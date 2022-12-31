



New Delhi: Condolence messages from world leaders poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother, Heeraben Modi.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, too, offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben.





Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."





Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother.





He tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace."





Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also wrote to PM Modi to express condolences on the passing away of her mother.





"I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your mother, Mdm Heeraben Modi. The strength and resilience she had shown as she supported the family is truly admirable. Her kindness and thoughtfulness towards others are also an inspiration to all. My thoughts are with you and your family during this challenging time," wrote Lee.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also conveyed her deep condolences to PM Modi.





"PM Sheikh Hasina conveyed deep condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved mother Smt Heeraben Modi. In a message PM remarked, 'Your most beloved relations with your mother & profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.





Heeraben Modi passed away today at around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.





Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih too condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.





"Saddened to hear the news about Indian PM @narendramodi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passing away. My thoughts and prayers are with PM Modi and his family during this time of mourning," tweeted Solih.





South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sympathizing with PM Modi sent his heartfelt condolences.





"My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi and his family for the loss of his beloved mother, Smt Heeraben Modi. May she rest in peace," tweeted the South Korean President.





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his condolence message, said, "We share your sadness and our thoughts are with you during your period of mourning."





"Azizah and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Prime Minister of India, His Excellency@NarendraModi, on the loss of your beloved mother, Smt Heeraben Modi," tweeted Anwar.





Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief."





Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also expressed grief over the death of PM Modi's mother. In a tweet, the Nepal PM stated, "I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."





Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and his family at the passing away of his venerable Mother Heeraben Modi. May her eternal soul attain Moksha."





Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid consoled PM Modi and said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."





"My heartfelt and sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the demise of his beloved Mother Late Smt Heeraben Modi. May you and your family find strength from her long life and each other, in this time of grief," he tweeted.





The Chinese Embassy in India also condoled her death, saying, "Our hearts go out to the grieving family. May her soul rest in peace."





"Deep condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. Our hearts go out to the grieving family. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted the Chinese Embassy in India.





Prime Minister Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Cabinet ministers of Gujarat were present for Heeraben's last rites.





PM Modi, who reached Gujarat on Friday morning, paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.





Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."





Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he stated, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity."







