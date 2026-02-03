



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has confirmed ongoing work on a land-attack version of its Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM), as stated by DRDO Chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat.





This development builds on the missile's successful hypersonic tests, positioning India among elite nations with advanced strike technologies. The announcement underscores India's push towards multi-role missile systems amid evolving regional threats.





The LR-AShM, a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) with speeds up to Mach 10 and an average of Mach 5, was first tested on 16 November 2024 from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha. It boasts a 1,500 km range, enabling strikes against high-value naval targets like aircraft carriers from standoff distances. DRDO's Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad led the project since 2017-2018, with design finalised by 2022.





Serial production commenced in October 2025 through partnerships with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), marking a leap in indigenous hypersonic capabilities. The missile integrates 'Made in India' sensors for terminal guidance against moving targets, flying low to evade radar detection. Full operational clearance is anticipated within 2-3 years following ongoing trials.





Transitioning to land-attack roles, the variant targets enemy command centres, airfields, and infrastructure deep inside adversary territory. It aligns with plans for an Integrated Rocket Force, enabling deployment across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This versatility counters threats along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and potential Pakistani targets.





The land-attack LR-AShM draws from technologies validated in the 2020 Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) test, including scramjet propulsion. Components are repurposed from systems like BrahMos and K-15 Sagarika, enhancing cost-effectiveness. Aerodynamic testing occurred at the National Aerospace Laboratories' trisonic wind tunnel.





Strategically, it bolsters India's anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) posture in the Indian Ocean Region against China's DF-17 (Mach 10-12) and DF-ZF/YJ-20 systems. The missile compresses enemy response times to minutes, overwhelming traditional defences. Pakistan's pursuits in similar technologies further necessitate this capability.





Future enhancements include extended ranges up to 3,500 km, potentially enabling strikes on distant targets like Beijing. Variants for ship, air, submarine, and coastal launches are planned, alongside upgraded warheads. Induction into the Navy is slated for 2029, with tri-service rollout to follow.





Exhibited as a dummy model with a 12x12 launcher at the 77th Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2026, the LR-AShM highlighted India's hypersonic prowess alongside Astra and Meteor missiles. DRDO's multi-lab effort, involving industry partners, exemplifies Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing. This positions India with the US, Russia, and China in operational hypersonic arsenals.





The land-attack variant addresses gaps in conventional long-range precision strikes, offering superior speed and evasion over subsonic cruise missiles. It enhances deterrence by complicating adversary mid-course defences, as noted by experts like Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment. Deployment via transporter-erector-launchers (TELs) suits shore-based and mobile Army operations.





DRDO Chief's confirmation signals accelerated indigenous innovation, vital for India's strategic autonomy. With trials nearing completion, the LR-AShM family promises transformative maritime and terrestrial strike options, reshaping South Asian power dynamics.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







