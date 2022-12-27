



The first-ever batch of "Agniveers" selected under the Government of India-sponsored Agnipath scheme from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir joined Indian Army for training for several posts.





Approximately 200 candidates were selected after rigorous tests, including physical tests, medical tests, written examination and document verification.





The candidates were dispatched from the Army Recruiting Office in Srinagar to about 30 training centres of various regiments of the Indian Army on December 24. The candidates will report for training between December 25 to 30, and their training shall commence with effect from January 1, 2023.





The Agnipath scheme will enable youngsters aged 17.5 to 21 to be inducted into any of the three services as “Agniveers” for a period of four years.







