



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is poised to conduct a critical test of the ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) in the coming weeks.





This trial aims to demonstrate its extended interception range exceeding 200 kilometres, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous air combat capabilities.





ASTRA MK-2 represents the advanced iteration of the Astra family, building on the success of the MK-1 variant already integrated into the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Su-30MKI fleet. With a reported range of 160 kilometres for MK-1, the MK-2 variant employs a larger rocket motor and enhanced propulsion to push boundaries beyond 200 kilometres.





Defence sources indicate the test will occur off the eastern coast from a Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, simulating real-world interception scenarios against high-speed targets. The missile's indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) seeker, coupled with mid-course updates via data link, promises superior accuracy in cluttered airborne environments.





This development aligns with the IAF's push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. ASTRA MK-2's integration will bolster the TEJAS MK-1A and future platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), reducing dependence on foreign missiles such as the MBDA Meteor.





The missile incorporates a smokeless dual-pulse solid rocket motor, minimising infrared signature for stealthy operations. Its thrust vector control enhances manoeuvrability, enabling it to engage agile targets like fifth-generation stealth fighters at extreme ranges.





DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) have led the propulsion and avionics development, respectively. Over 20 successful tests of subsystems have paved the way, with full-envelope trials expected by mid-2026.





Interception beyond 200 kilometres addresses evolving threats from adversaries' long-range missiles, such as China's PL-15. This capability will provide IAF pilots with a 'first-look, first-kill' advantage in beyond-visual-range engagements over the Indian Ocean Region and Himalayan frontiers.





Production scaling is underway at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), with initial orders for 200 Astra MK-1 missiles already fulfilled. ASTRA MK-2 contracts could exceed 1,000 units, injecting momentum into India's private defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Challenges during development included achieving high off-bore-sight angles and electronic counter-countermeasures resilience. Recent ground tests validated the indigenous RF seeker against jamming simulations, instilling confidence ahead of the live firing.





The test's success could accelerate exports, with interest from nations like the Philippines and Armenia in Astra systems. It underscores DRDO's trajectory towards MK-3, a solid-fuel ramjet variant eyeing 350-kilometre ranges for sixth-generation air dominance.





Strategic analysts view this as a counter to regional arms races, enhancing India's deterrence posture without escalating tensions. The IAF's Squadron Leader-rank pilots will oversee the trial, ensuring operational realism from the outset.





Live telemetry from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur will feed real-time data to Bangalore's control centres. Success here paves the way for user trials with IAF combat squadrons by late 2026.





This milestone reaffirms DRDO's 70% indigenisation rate for Astra, slashing lifecycle costs by 30-40% compared to imports. It positions India among elite missile powers, rivalled by few globally.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







