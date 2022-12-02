



The discussions with Saudi Arabia which got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic, too are reported to be in advanced stages





Gulf Countries are in the process of finalizing deals with the Indian government to purchase the country’s first indigenous supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, according to a media report in India.





Reports said that the UAE’s discussions with the Indian government to procure BrahMos are already in advanced stages. The UAE is said to be the first country in the region to express interest in buying the missile and has also exhibited interest in the indigenous Akash Air Defence Missile.





The discussions with Saudi Arabia, too are reported to be in advanced stages. The talks which got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic are now back on track, a source told India’s business publication Financial Express.





The BrahMos Missiles is developed by BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd– a joint venture between India and Russia. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sought to procure the BrahMos-NG air variant. This variant is expected to have a 300 kms range and is in various stages of development.





Egypt is also among the countries which are reported to have expressed interest in this Indo-Russia missile.







