



The Indian Navy is set to enhance its underwater capabilities significantly with the introduction of indigenously designed nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) by 2036. Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Navy Chief, announced this development during a press briefing ahead of Navy Day, marking a pivotal moment in India's defence strategy.





First Submarine: The first SSN is expected to be commissioned by 2036-37.

Second Submarine: The second submarine will follow approximately two years later.





The approval for these submarines has been granted by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), indicating strong governmental support for the initiative.





This program is seen as crucial for bolstering India's maritime defense capabilities, particularly in response to increasing naval activities from China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The SSNs will enhance India's ability to project power and protect national interests, contributing to a more robust naval presence.





The design and construction of these submarines will be conducted entirely within India, reflecting a commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing. This initiative is expected to stimulate the domestic defense industry and create new opportunities for local manufacturers.





Admiral Tripathi emphasized that this move aligns with the broader goal of making India a self-sufficient defense power.





The announcement comes amidst ongoing developments in India's submarine fleet, including the commissioning of INS Arighat, the second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which is currently undergoing trials. The Navy Chief also mentioned ongoing projects such as the acquisition of additional Scorpene-class submarines to enhance conventional warfare capabilities.





India’s plan to develop and deploy indigenous nuclear attack submarines by 2036 marks a significant strategic advancement for the Indian Navy, reinforcing its operational readiness and deterrence capabilities in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.







