



In 2024, significant advancements have been made in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI arsenal, particularly through the ongoing Super Sukhoi upgrade program. This initiative aims to modernize 84 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, enhancing their capabilities to operate in high-threat environments and extending their service life. This ambitious initiative will unfold in two main phases, focusing on integrating advanced technologies and improving overall performance.





In May 2024, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30MKI platform. This test confirmed the missile's propulsion system and control algorithms, marking a significant milestone in the aircraft's operational capabilities.





The Super Sukhoi program is designed to incorporate advanced technologies into the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet, including:





The Super Sukhoi upgrade program is extensive and will unfold over approximately 15 years, with a phased approach:





The initial phase focuses on integrating new avionics and weapon systems. Subsequent phases will enhance engine performance and overall combat capabilities.





Phase-I Enhancements





The first phase will upgrade 84 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs with technologies derived from the TEJAS MK-1A and MK-II programs. Key advancements include:





Enhanced avionics systems will improve situational awareness and operational efficiency.





AESA Radar: The integration of a new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar will significantly enhance tracking, detection, and targeting capabilities, with a detection range 1.5 to 1.7 times greater than the existing Russian-made radars.





Electronic Warfare Systems: Advanced electronic warfare (EW) capabilities will be implemented to increase survivability in contested environments.





Improved Weapons Integration: The integration of longer-range weapons, such as the Astra-3 air-to-air missile, is part of the upgrade, allowing for beyond visual range engagements. The upgraded aircraft will support the latest air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, enhancing strike capabilities.





Phase-II Enhancements





The second phase, anticipated around 2030, will involve another 84 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs receiving upgrades that incorporate cutting-edge technologies from India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. Expected advancements include:





Incorporation of next-gen advanced avionics and sensor packages from the AMCA project, further enhancing situational awareness and targeting precision.





Enhanced data-linking and network-centric warfare fusion capabilities will allow for seamless operations in modern battlefield environments.





While not achieving full stealth-adjacent features, the upgrades may include technologies to reduce radar signatures, improving survivability against threats.





Additional Features





The Super Sukhoi upgrades are also expected to introduce:





The Super Sukhois will feature manned-unmanned teaming capabilities. This feature will allow Sukhoi Su-30MKIs to operate alongside autonomous drones, leveraging AI and data links for enhanced mission effectiveness.





New cockpit designs with larger, touch-sensitive displays will provide pilots with clearer data and improved control.





The first upgraded aircraft are expected to be operational by around 2028, following a comprehensive design and testing process that spans several years.





Overview of RudraM-II Air-To-Surface Missile





RudraM-II is an indigenously-developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system designed for air-to-surface operations, specifically aimed at neutralizing various enemy assets such as ground radars, communication stations, and command centres. It represents a significant advancement in India's missile technology, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Key Features





Type: Air-to-surface missile Development: Indigenously developed by DRDO Launch Platform: Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft Range: Approximately 300 km Guidance System: Utilises inertial and satellite navigation for mid-course guidance, along with advanced control and guidance algorithms. Speed: Capable of reaching supersonic speeds (Mach 2). Capabilities: Designed to operate in Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions, targeting enemy radars and communication systems.



RudraM-II is an evolution of the earlier RudraM-I missile, which was first tested in 2020. The newer version incorporates several advanced technologies developed across various DRDO laboratories. It is part of India's broader initiative to enhance its indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign military hardware.

Feature RudraM-I RudraM-II Range 100-150 km ~300 km Speed Mach 2 Mach 2 Launch Platform Su-30MKI Su-30MKI Guidance System INS-GPS with seekers Inertial + Satellite Operational Role Anti-radiation Anti-radiation & Ground attack

Overview of ASTRA-3 Air-To-Air Missile

The ASTRA-3 missile is part of India's advanced air-to-air missile program developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This missile is designed to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy in air combat scenarios.

Key Features And Specifications



Type: Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile. Range: The ASTRA-3 is expected to have an impressive operational range of up to 350 kilometers, significantly extending its engagement capabilities compared to earlier variants like ASTRA Mk-I and Mk-II, which have ranges of approximately 100 km and 160 km, respectively. Speed: The missile is capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 2, allowing it to intercept fast-moving aerial threats effectively. Propulsion: The ASTRA-3 will utilize a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system, which enhances its range and performance, making it competitive with global standards such as the European Meteor missile. Guidance System: It features advanced guidance systems including inertial guidance, midcourse updates via data link, and electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) to counteract enemy jamming efforts.



The ASTRA program has seen multiple iterations, with the ASTRA MK-I already integrated into various aircraft platforms like the Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, and TEJAS light combat aircraft. The missile has undergone extensive testing, including high-g manoeuvrability trials and precision strike capabilities against manoeuvring targets.

Recent developments indicate that DRDO is gearing up for inflight trials of the ASTRA Mk-3, which promises to further bolster India's air defence capabilities against sophisticated threats such as Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) and aerial refuelling tankers.

Conclusion



The upgrades are crucial for maintaining the IAF's operational edge, especially given current geopolitical tensions. The Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets are expected to remain integral to India's air defence strategy until at least 2055, ensuring that they can effectively counter threats from regional adversaries while adapting to evolving combat scenarios.





This modernisation effort not only enhances the capabilities of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI but also reinforces India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing through partnerships with domestic firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO.





These enhancements aim to ensure that the Sukhoi Su-30MKI remains a formidable asset for the IAF well into the future, maintaining its relevance in an evolving aerial combat landscape. The total modernization effort is projected to span approximately 15 years, with significant investments in both indigenous technology development and integration.







