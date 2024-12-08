



Germany and Spain are currently vying for a significant contract to supply the Indian Navy with six new submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, which enables submarines to operate submerged for extended periods without surfacing. This capability is crucial for enhancing stealth and operational effectiveness in naval warfare.





AIP systems allow conventional diesel-electric submarines to remain submerged for longer durations—up to two weeks—by generating electricity while underwater. This reduces the need for frequent surfacing to recharge batteries, which exposes submarines to detection by enemy forces. Traditional diesel-electric submarines must snorkel regularly, a process that increases their vulnerability due to the visibility of periscopes and exhaust pipes above water.





The Indian Navy's Project 75I aims to replace older submarines and enhance its fleet with modern AIP-equipped vessels. The project has drawn significant interest from both German and Spanish manufacturers, specifically ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Navantia, respectively. Both companies have partnered with Indian firms—TKMS with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Navantia with Larsen & Toubro (L&T)—to strengthen their bids.





Key Developments





1. Proven Technology Requirement: The Indian Navy has emphasized the need for proven AIP technology, which has led to a competitive environment between TKMS and Navantia. The Spanish company has showcased its AIP systems, which have undergone extensive testing, while TKMS faces challenges in scaling its existing technology to meet Indian specifications.





2. Field Evaluation Trials: Both companies have conducted field evaluation trials (FET) of their AIP systems. Navantia's S-80 class submarines have been noted for their advanced capabilities and minimal redesign needs for Indian specifications. In contrast, TKMS will need to develop a new design that meets the larger size requirements of the Indian Navy.





3. Government Support: Both the German and Spanish governments are actively supporting their respective companies in this bid, recognizing the strategic importance of securing this deal in the context of Indo-Pacific security dynamics.





4. Timeline and Future Plans: While both bidders are in the final stages of evaluation, the timeline for decision-making is crucial as India seeks to modernize its submarine fleet rapidly. The contract is valued at approximately $5 billion, highlighting its significance for both national defence and international defence partnerships.





As Germany and Spain await a pivotal decision from the Indian Navy regarding the submarine contract, the emphasis on proven AIP technology remains central to their proposals. The outcome will not only impact the future capabilities of India's naval fleet but also shape strategic defence relationships within the region.











