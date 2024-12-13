



On December 12, 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of India approved significant defence projects worth approximately ₹20,000 crore (around $2.4 billion) under the "Make in India" initiative. This includes the procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers and 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets for the Indian Armed Forces.





The order for the K-9 Vajra, a 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer, will be fulfilled by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Hazira facility in Gujarat. This marks a repeat order following the successful induction of an initial batch of 100 units, which were delivered as part of a previous contract valued at ₹4,500 crore in 2017. The K-9 Vajra has been effectively deployed in various terrains, including desert and mountainous regions, particularly during recent tensions along the India-China border in Ladakh.





The K-9 Vajra is recognized for its high mobility and rapid rate of fire, making it a critical asset for modern artillery operations. Its design incorporates over 18,000 indigenous components, showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The new order is expected to enhance operational capabilities further, especially with winter-ready variants being developed for deployment in harsh climates.





Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets





In addition to the howitzers, the CCS also cleared a contract for 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets, which will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Nashik facility. This project is valued at approximately ₹13,500 crore and aims to replenish the fleet as older aircraft are phased out. The indigenous content for these jets has been significantly increased due to local manufacturing of many components.





These approvals represent a substantial boost to India's defence capabilities and are part of broader efforts to enhance military readiness amid regional security challenges. The K-9 Vajra's proven performance in diverse environments and the addition of advanced fighter jets will contribute to strengthening India's armed forces and improving operational efficiency across various theatres of conflict.







