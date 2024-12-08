



India is reportedly nearing the finalization of a significant defence deal with Russia to acquire an advanced early warning radar system, specifically the Voronezh radar, which boasts a detection range of over 6,000 kilometers. This deal, valued at more than $4 billion, is in advanced discussions following a visit from a Russian delegation led by Almaz-Antey's Deputy Chairman, Vladimir Medovnikov, who engaged with Indian partners in New Delhi and Bangalore.





Key Details of the Radar System:

Type: Voronezh early warning radar

Detection Range: Approximately 6,000 to 8,000 kilometers

Purpose: Designed to detect ballistic missiles, aircraft, and other aerial threats.





At least 60% of the system will be produced in India as part of the "Make in India" initiative, enhancing local defence capabilities.





The Voronezh radar system is a critical component of Russia's early warning and missile defence infrastructure, designed to detect and track ballistic missile launches as well as monitor aerial threats. Introduced in 2009, these radars have been operational since 2012 and are strategically deployed across Russia to provide extensive coverage against potential missile threats.

Deployment And Strategic Importance

As of now, Russia has deployed at least ten Voronezh radar systems as part of its missile defence network. These radars are crucial for early warning against ballistic missile threats and are positioned to optimize detection capabilities across various threat vectors. The strategic placement of these radars is intended to ensure timely activation of defensive measures in response to potential attacks.

India's Engagement With The Voronezh System

On the Indian side, the project related to the Voronezh radar system is managed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) under India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). A significant development occurred on November 5, 2022, when a high-level DRDO delegation led by Chairman Samir Kamat visited Moscow. This visit included discussions about potential collaboration or acquisition of advanced radar systems from Russia.





The installation of this radar system is expected to take place in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which is strategically positioned for defence and aerospace operations. This acquisition is part of India's broader strategy to modernize its military infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign systems while simultaneously strengthening its defence ties with Russia amid a complex geopolitical landscape.





While it remains unclear whether India will acquire a specific version of the Voronezh radar or an upgraded model, the ongoing discussions highlight India's interest in enhancing its missile defence capabilities through advanced radar technology.








