



Defence PSU GRSE has signed an MoU with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for the manufacturing of high-quality marine diesel engines under the ‘Make in India’ initiative





New Delhi: In a major step aimed towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for the manufacture of high-quality marine diesel engines. The MoU was signed by GRSE’s Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) Cmde. PR Hari, IN (Retd) and MTU India’s Managing Director (MD) GS Selwyn in the august presence of Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani (AVSM, VSM) on January 27. Senior officials from Indian Navy and GRSE were present on the occasion. The MoU shall go forward among the highlights for the upcoming Aero India 2023.





Under the agreement, GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions will cooperate in the licence production and localization of the technologically advanced MTU S4000 governmental marine engines. These engines, with a power output of 746-4300 KW, are compact, reliable and easy to maintain. They are used for Fast Patrol Vessels, Interceptor Boats and Fast Attack Crafts built by GRSE and other shipyards around the country. So far, these engines are imported, bringing down the indigenous content of these classes of vessels built at Indian shipyards.





MTU is a solution brand of Power Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Rolls Royce plc. The manufacture of these engines in India would also provide a great opportunity to local industry, particularly MSMEs involved in the manufacture of components and spares. It has always been GRSE’s aim to help in the growth of such business enterprises as part of ‘Make in India’ and continuously strive towards building a strong ecosystem of small & medium enterprises involved in the prestigious projects that it handles. The MoU deals with the Transfer of Technology (ToT) related to engine assembly, painting, parts sourcing and after-sales service for these engines that are to be assembled at GRSE’s Diesel Engine Plant in Ranchi.





On the occasion, Commodore PR Hari said, “This partnership between GRSE & Rolls Royce Solutions is a step towards indigenisation of Marine Engines. This alliance will create a robust eco system of self-reliance in the naval shipbuilding domain and is a fillip for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”







