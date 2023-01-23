



The Indian Navy carried out a six-day-long mega military exercise along with the Army and the IAF near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.





The "largest" biennial tri-services amphibious exercise AMPHEX 2023 was conducted from January 17 to 22, Navy officials said on Sunday.





"The joint operations conducted during the exercise saw participation by a large number of troops from Indian Army, amphibious warships from Indian Navy and aircraft from the Indian Air Force," said an official.





He said the exercise included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated and validated the high level of preparedness and excellent coordination between the three services to undertake full spectrum of amphibious operations.





The exercise took place amid growing concerns over China's increasing military forays into the Indian Ocean, a region considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.







