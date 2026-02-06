



The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A (MK-1A), India's advanced indigenous fighter jet, has completed critical weapons firing trials and associated software updates, with certification now pending, according to a source at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





These trials encompassed air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, including the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, the British ASRAAM for close-combat engagements, and laser-guided bombs.





The source, speaking anonymously on Thursday, noted that pending software patches have also been implemented. Both the trials and updates await approval from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification, a DRDO regulatory body responsible for military aircraft airworthiness.





HAL confirmed that five MK-1A aircraft stand fully ready for delivery, incorporating all major contracted capabilities per agreed specifications. An additional nine jets have been constructed and test-flown, pending receipt of F404-IN20 engines from GE Aerospace.





To date, HAL has received five engines from the US manufacturer. The company described GE's supply position as positive, aligning with HAL's delivery timeline.





All identified design and development issues are under expedited resolution. HAL remains in active discussions with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to expedite deliveries.





This progress follows HAL's October statement that MK-1A deliveries to the IAF would commence by the close of financial year 2026 (FY26).





Earlier delays stemmed from engine shortages from GE, causing HAL to miss the original February 2024 delivery start. Currently, at least nine built MK-1A jets utilise reserve engines as a stopgap.





The initial 83 MK-1A order, valued at ₹36,400 crore and inked in February 2021, targeted completion by February 2028.





In September, HAL secured a follow-on contract for 97 more MK-1A aircraft—68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainers—at over ₹62,370 crore. Deliveries here are slated to begin in 2027-28, spanning six years.





Meanwhile, sources indicate HAL failed to meet criteria for designation as the development-cum-production partner for India's inaugural stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Competition for the AMCA program now centres on three shortlisted entities: the Tata Group, and consortiums spearheaded by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Kalyani Group. Both L&T- and Kalyani-led groups incorporate defence public sector undertakings. No final decision has been announced.





HAL responded to media speculation on the AMCA program by stating it received no official communication and thus could not comment. The firm underscored its robust order book, ensuring revenue visibility and a production pipeline through to 2032.





The IAF has operationalised two squadrons of the baseline TEJAS MK-1 variant, though two MK-1 trainer aircraft for these units remain undelivered.





The MK-1A represents a 4.5-generation fighter, fully indigenous in design, development, and manufacture. It features an active electronically scanned array radar, beyond-visual-range missiles, an electronic warfare suite, and air-to-air refuelling capability.





These advancements come amid pressing IAF needs. The retirement of the final two MiG-21 Bison squadrons in September 2025 has shrunk combat strength to 29 active fighter squadrons—the lowest in six decades—against a sanctioned 42.





With no MK-1A jets yet delivered, the IAF continues to explore measures to bolster its squadron numbers urgently.





Agencies







