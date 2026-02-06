



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is set to convene in the second week of February.





This pivotal meeting comes just ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India for the Artificial Intelligence Summit. Key procurement proposals aimed at bolstering the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces will dominate the agenda.





A senior defence official has confirmed that the DAC will grant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several high-priority acquisitions. These moves are designed to address critical gaps in military capabilities amid a dynamic regional security landscape. During his trip, President Macron is slated to hold discussions with Mr Singh on deepening bilateral defence ties between India and France.





Among the proposals under consideration is the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft from France. This ambitious plan, once cleared by the DAC, will proceed to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by the Prime Minister, for ultimate approval. Defence circles view this as a landmark step in modernising the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Under the envisaged structure, the majority of these aircraft will be produced in India. Indigenous components are projected to constitute 30 to 40 per cent of the total content, marking a substantial leap for domestic defence manufacturing. This aligns with India's push towards self-reliance in strategic sectors.





To meet urgent operational demands, approximately 18 aircraft will be procured in fly-away condition. The balance will roll out from Indian production lines. Notably, the source code for the jets will remain under French control, a point likely to feature in ongoing negotiations.





Defence analysts predict that CCS approval would position this deal among India's largest-ever defence procurements. It would elevate the nation's Rafale fleet to 176 aircraft in total. The IAF currently operates 36 of these multirole fighters, while the Indian Navy finalised orders for 26 naval variants last year.





The AI Summit, hosting delegates from nations such as Brazil, Switzerland, Greece, Serbia, Spain, and Finland, underscores growing global collaboration in emerging technologies. Macron's visit could catalyse not just defence deals but also joint ventures in AI-driven military applications.





In a related development, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh recently voiced concerns over delays in fighter jet deliveries. He pointed to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) missing timelines, exacerbated by supply chain issues with GE's F404-IN20 engines. These setbacks have ripple effects across squadron strength.





The IAF chief emphasised the imperative of fleet expansion. "To sustain a robust posture, we require two squadrons—roughly 30 to 40 aircraft—delivered annually," he stated. Replacement is no longer optional but essential, given escalating threats in the neighbourhood.





This Rafale proposal emerges against a backdrop of intensified focus on indigenous production. Partnerships with France have proven fruitful, blending technology transfer with local manufacturing expertise. Yet, challenges like engine delays highlight vulnerabilities in global supply chains.





Experts anticipate the deal could inject billions into the economy while enhancing deterrence. It would plug squadron shortages, with the IAF aiming for 42 squadrons to counter adversaries like China and Pakistan. Macron's timely visit adds diplomatic momentum.





As the DAC meeting approaches, all eyes are on the outcomes. Swift clearances could signal India's resolve to accelerate modernisation. The France-India defence axis, already robust, stands poised for further expansion.





Based On ANI Report







