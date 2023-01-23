



Tehran: Pakistan and Iran were under attacks orchestrated by one another, through their terror proxies, the Policy Research Group reported.





This is not the first time that both countries are in a conflict owing to their terror proxies, the report said, adding that the recent killing of Pakistan's soldiers by Iran-based terror outfit Baloch Rebels provoked matters even more.





Similar attacks on Pakistan had been observed last year because of which Pakistan urged Iran to take action against terrorist elements nesting within, the report said, adding that Iran's response in the matter was not satisfactory.





The border between Iran and Pakistan is overrun by criminal gangs, terror outfits, drug traffickers and Baloch rebels, the report said, addinhg that both countries have taken steps to step up cross-border fencing and patrolling to prevent acts of terrorism.





The report further stated that Baloch leaders have taken shelter in Iran but the country's Shia majority and Sunni Baloch rebels are at odds. However, apart from Baloch Rebels, another terror outfit, Zainabiyoun Brigade is also finding shelter in Iran, the report said.





Iran also has its share of complaints against Pakistan, according to the report, claiming that it shelters anti-Iranian terror groups like Jundullah, Jaish-ul-Adl, and Harakat Ansar. Some of these groups reportedly enjoy American patronage, the POREG claimed in a report.





Five years ago Jaish-ul Adl terrorists had killed 10 Iranian soldiers, which prompted the then chief of the general staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, to issue a clear warning to Pakistan saying that any such attacks will result in cross-border terrorism.





The report further claims that, Pakistan, under former president Asif Ali Zardari and former army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, had tried to strike a balance between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, the attempt was rebuffed by Tehran as it had become extremely wary of Pakistan trying to align with rivals, Saudi Arabia and the US.





And now, when Saudi Arabia has become a major donor for crisis-hit Pakistan, it was trying to strike deals and trade-offs, the POREG report said quoting Pakistani media.





Saudi Arabia demanded that Pakistan put pressure on Iran to stop anti-Saudi forces in the region. Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, personally conveyed the demand during a visit to Islamabad last February, according to the POREG report.





The high-profile Saudi visit was followed by the visit of Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi along with the Commander of the Iranian Border Guards. The Iranian leader met the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the army chief, and Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar. He also interacted with other army officials at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.







