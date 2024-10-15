



New Delhi: French aerospace and defence giant Safran, the frontrunner to power India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft program—the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA)—is expanding its India operations.





Safran Data Systems, a subsidiary of Safran, has opened a new office in Chennai.





The company said in a press release that the facility would be a hub for design and development and address the surge in demand within the sector. It added that the strategic expansion would also allow Safran to tap into Chennai’s pool of engineering capabilities.





France and India have been in talks for a collaboration on AMCA engines since last year. Safran is the frontrunner and is in competition with the UK’s Rolls Royce and the American GE.





Currently, discussions are ongoing between Safran and the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency and Gas Turbine Research Establishment to determine specifications, The Hindu reported.





The engine program is part of the Horizon 2047 document for the India-France strategic partnership.





Last October, Safran and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also signed a memorandum of understanding, announcing their intent to develop industrial cooperation in forging parts’ manufacturing for commercial engines.





Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines— which is a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines—also signed a contract to begin the joint design and development of a new generation high power engine, Aravalli, for the 13-ton medium lift Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) and the 12.5-ton deck-based multi-role helicopter (DBMRH). Both the IMRH and DBMRH are being designed and developed by HAL.





Safran is the leading supplier of turbine engines for helicopters used by the Indian military. According to its website, more than 1,400 such helicopter engines are in service.





The Shakti/Ardiden 1H1 engine, certified in 2009, is a key element in the defence partnership between the two countries. Co-developed by Safran and HAL, the engine is currently under construction in Bangalore. It is now known as the Shakti engine.





Initially selected for the Dhruv helicopter produced by HAL, the engine will also be used to power the light combat helicopter (LCH). Till date, 350 Shakti engines have been manufactured in India. The Ardiden-1U engine was also selected for the 3-tonne light utility helicopter (LUH).





