



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, effectively returning to the situation that existed before May 2020. This development follows extensive diplomatic negotiations and is seen as a significant step in resolving the ongoing military standoff that began after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.





This statement comes amidst ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between India and China, particularly after tensions escalated in previous years. The agreement aims to enhance coordination and reduce the potential for conflicts along the disputed border.





The agreement allows for the resumption of patrolling in areas like Depsang and Demchok, where tensions have persisted since 2020. Jaishankar emphasized that this understanding will enable both sides to patrol as they did prior to the conflict.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that this breakthrough is the result of "patient and persistent diplomacy" over several weeks, involving discussions between military and diplomatic representatives from both nations.





Jaishankar stated that the disengagement process with China has been completed, marking a return to pre-2020 conditions along the border. However, he noted that while this is a positive development, there are still unresolved issues that need attention, particularly regarding trust and military presence on both sides.





The announcement coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit, raising possibilities for further discussions between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jaishankar cautioned against making quick assumptions about how this agreement might affect broader India-China relations, particularly in trade.





This agreement is viewed as a crucial step toward stabilizing relations between India and China after years of heightened tensions along their disputed border.







