



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the complex and significantly disturbed state of India-China relations during an event in New York, emphasizing its importance for both Asia and the broader world. He stated that the relationship between these two populous nations is crucial for achieving a multi-polar world, asserting, "if the world is to be multi-polar, Asia has to be multi-polar" . This sentiment reflects the intertwined destinies of India and China as they navigate their parallel rises in global standing.





Both India and China are navigating a complex relationship characterized by their shared history and current geopolitical ambitions. Jaishankar emphasized that both nations, being the only two countries with populations exceeding a billion, naturally aspire to be "bigger, more visible, and more effective" on the global stage. He acknowledged the challenges posed by their unresolved boundary issues, particularly in light of their simultaneous rise in influence and capabilities.





Jaishankar highlighted the historical context of their relationship, noting a "difficult history" marked by conflicts, including the 1962 war and recent tensions following the 2020 Galwan clash, which he described as having overshadowed bilateral ties . He pointed out that while 75% of disengagement issues along their shared border have been resolved, significant challenges remain, particularly regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The minister stressed that restoring peace on the border is essential for advancing other aspects of the India-China relationship. He explained that both countries have deployed large numbers of troops near the border, complicating efforts to de-escalate tensions . Jaishankar's remarks underscore the intricate balance required in managing this critical bilateral relationship, which holds implications not only for Asia but potentially for global stability as well.





Jaishankar noted that managing the simultaneous rise of both nations requires skilful diplomacy, as their ambitions and influences evolve. The recent agreement on patrolling is seen as a positive step towards stabilizing their relationship, which had been under significant strain since military tensions escalated in 2020.







