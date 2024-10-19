



The Indian Army is facing an urgent need for light helicopters to address significant operational gaps, particularly in high-altitude regions like eastern Ladakh. This demand arises from the necessity to replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, as well as to meet the growing operational requirements against adversaries in the region.





The push for new light utility helicopters (LUHs) has been ongoing for nearly two decades. The Indian armed forces have been advocating for the acquisition of these helicopters since at least 2015, highlighting a persistent gap in their operational capabilities. The Indian Army has identified a requirement for 394 light helicopters to meet its operational demands.





The Indian Army currently operates around 400 helicopters, including Cheetah and Chetak models, which are now outdated and inadequate for modern operational demands.





The current fleet does not sufficiently cater to the Army's needs in challenging terrains, especially at high altitudes where heavier helicopters like Apache cannot operate effectively.





The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) program, initiated in 2009, has faced delays. The initial operational clearance was only granted recently, with production expected to start soon. The Army plans to acquire 135 LUHs while the Air Force will receive 65, but this still falls short of immediate needs.





To mitigate the shortfall, the Army has issued a tender to lease 20 light helicopters for five years. This move aims to quickly bolster capabilities while indigenous production ramps up.





In a significant shift, the Indian Army has signed contracts with civil aviation providers to support logistics in remote areas. This initiative allows civil helicopters to handle routine logistics tasks, preserving military aircraft for critical operations. This contract covers various posts in Jammu and Kashmir and is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency during harsh winter months.





The Chetak and Cheetah helicopters are expected to be replaced by HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The government has approved the Limited Series Production (LSP) of 12 LUHs, with the first helicopter slated for induction in December, as per Defence Ministry sources. While it is reported that the army alone requires 225 of these helicopters, a formal agreement with HAL for their acquisition has yet to be finalised.





Agencies







