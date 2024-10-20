



From the acquisition of nuclear submarines to armed drones, here are five defence-related decisions in recent months that give the Indian military more firepower





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved several capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹14,500 Crores. This includes procurement for Future-Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) to enhance mobility and firepower for the Army and seven Project 17B stealth frigates for the Navy, which will strengthen maritime defence capabilities.





The Government of India has recently finalized significant defence-related acquisitions, driven by the urgent need to modernize its military capabilities in light of a potential two-front conflict with Pakistan and China. This strategic imperative has gained prominence as India's defence systems age, with much of the Indian Air Force's fleet being outdated Soviet-era aircraft from the 20th century, and troop numbers at historically low levels.





India's military strategy has long been shaped by the prospect of simultaneous conflicts with both Pakistan and China. The notion of a two-front war has been a central theme in defence planning, particularly as tensions have escalated in recent years. Military leaders have emphasized the necessity for enhanced preparedness and modernization to counter these threats effectively.





1. Rafale Marine Jets Acquisition





India plans to acquire 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from Dassault Aviation for deployment on its aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. This decision comes as a replacement for the aging MiG-29K fighters currently in service, which have faced operational challenges leading to several accidents. The deal, estimated at around $6 billion, is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, following discussions that have been ongoing for over a year.





India plans to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets (22 single-seat and 4 two-seat variants). These advanced jets will enhance the operational capabilities of INS Vikrant and bolster India's maritime defence. The expected delivery of the first jets are by 2026. The Rafale was selected over Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet after extensive evaluations and trials.





2. Predator Drones Acquisition





In parallel, India has also signed a deal for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States, valued at approximately $3.3 billion. The agreement was finalized on October 15, 2024, following lengthy negotiations regarding pricing and capabilities. These drones will significantly enhance surveillance and strike capabilities across various branches of the Indian armed forces.





India plans to acquire MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance UAVs. 15 drones for the Navy, with the Army and Air Force each receiving eight units. Equipped with advanced surveillance technology and weapons, including Hellfire missiles.





3. Future-Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs)



The Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program is a significant initiative by the Indian Army aimed at modernizing its armoured capabilities. Approved by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on September 3, 2024, this project seeks to replace the aging T-72 tanks with a new generation of main battle tanks (MBTs) designed for contemporary combat scenarios.

The Indian Army plans to procure 1,770 FRCVs at an estimated cost of approximately ₹60,000 crore (around $7.2 billion) to upgrade its armoured corps. FRCV will weigh approximately 55 tons with a high power-to-weight ratio of 27:1 HP/Ton. It will be powered by a 1,500 horsepower indigenous engine developed by defence PSU BEML. The FRCV will have an operational range of over 400 kilometers on rugged terrain and up to 500 kilometers on paved roads. It is planned to be equipped with a 120mm+ main gun, capable of firing multiple types of ammunition including armour-piercing and high-explosive rounds. It will also support anti-tank missiles with ranges exceeding 500 meters.

Integration of artificial intelligence, advanced fire control systems, and a battlefield management system for enhanced situational awareness. Designed to operate effectively in network-centric warfare environments, the FRCV will feature both soft and hard kill defence systems to counter modern threats.

The FRCV program will be executed under a Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) model, involving collaboration between public and private sector entities. This approach allows for government funding of up to 90% for design and development costs. The process includes issuing an Expression of Interest (EoI) followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP). Development of prototypes by selected companies, with trials expected to take about three years before mass production begins.





4. Indigenous Technology And Firepower Enhancements





The Indian Army is observing 2024 as the "Year of Technology Absorption," aiming to modernize its forces with indigenous weapons systems. Senior commanders have initiated organizational transformations to facilitate this absorption of niche technologies.





Recent drills showcased the operational capabilities of M777 ultra-light howitzers and other advanced artillery systems along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The induction of Chinook helicopters has also enhanced logistical capabilities for transporting heavy artillery.





5. Project 17B Stealth Frigates

Project 17B represents a significant advancement in the Indian Navy's capabilities, focusing on the construction of next-generation stealth frigates. This initiative is poised to enhance India's maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

Project 17B frigates are designed as follow-ons to the existing Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) frigates. The project plans to construct seven to eight frigates, with a budget estimated at around ₹70,000 crore (approximately $8.4 billion). The construction will likely be split between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), similar to the arrangement for Project 17A.

The Project 17B frigates will incorporate several advanced features enhanced stealth capabilities compared to previous classes, utilizing materials and designs that minimize radar cross-section. There is utilisation of increased use of indigenous technology, including:



- BrahMos and Nirbhay cruise missiles - Advanced electronic warfare systems - Anti-torpedo systems - Indigenous fire control systems





6. New Missile Firing Range





The Indian government has approved the establishment of a new missile testing range in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in the Nagayalanka area. This decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step in enhancing India's defence capabilities.





The facility will be constructed in Nagayalanka, specifically in Gullalamoda village, which lies at the confluence of the Krishna River and the Bay of Bengal. This strategic location allows for extensive testing over secure stretches of the Indian Ocean.





The range is designed to support the testing of various tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank missiles. It will facilitate the evaluation and improvement of missile technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The CCS's approval underscores a commitment to bolstering national security and advancing India's self-reliance in defence technology. This initiative is part of broader military modernization efforts, which also include plans to procure 31 Predator drones from the U.S. and construct two nuclear submarines.





7. T-90 Bhishma Tank Indigenisation





Earlier this month, the Indian Army marked a significant milestone by rolling out its first overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank. This event is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of the army's armoured formations.





The overhaul was conducted by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi Cantonment.





The tank was stripped down to its smallest components. Over 200 assemblies and sub-assemblies were meticulously removed, rebuilt, and tested using advanced machinery provided by the original equipment manufacturer. The rebuilt tank underwent thorough testing to ensure its readiness for all-terrain operations.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the rollout ceremony, emphasizing the importance of this achievement in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision. He praised the technicians for their skill and dedication, highlighting that this overhaul not only extends the life of the T-90 but also showcases India's capability to maintain and upgrade critical defence platforms independently.





8. Jointness And Integration In The Indian Armed Forces





The concept of jointness and integration among the Indian Armed Forces has gained significant momentum in recent years, driven by the need for a cohesive military response to evolving security challenges. This focus is underscored by various initiatives aimed at enhancing operational synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The push for jointness began in earnest after the Kargil War in 1999, which highlighted the necessity for a unified military approach. The Kargil Review Committee recommended reforms that led to the establishment of structures aimed at integrating the three services. Subsequent reports, such as those from the Group of Ministers, called for changes in command structures and procurement processes to promote joint operations.





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, has emphasized the importance of creating a Joint Culture, termed Jointness 2.0. This initiative aims to foster collaboration beyond mere consensus, integrating distinct service cultures into a cohesive operational framework.





The establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands is a cornerstone of India's military reform strategy. These commands will integrate resources from all three services to address specific geographical threats, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and responsiveness.





A joint doctrine has been developed to guide operations across services, with training programs increasingly incorporating joint exercises to build familiarity and cooperation among service members. This includes combining training for shared capabilities like air defence systems and UAVs.





Recent legislative measures have been introduced to streamline military justice across joint-service organizations, facilitating better command and control within integrated frameworks.





Conclusion





The acquisitions are strategically important for India as it seeks to modernize its naval forces amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with China. The integration of these platforms will not only enhance India's maritime strike capabilities but also support its broader defence objectives in a rapidly evolving security landscape.





Agencies







