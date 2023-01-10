The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure 21 (Twenty One) NEW WATERJET FAST ATTACK CRAFTs Indigenous (NWJFAC) for the Indian Navy from registered Indian Shipyards. The NWJFAC would be constructed in a phased manner over a period of 04 years (2026-2030).

The NWJFAC should be capable to carry out local naval defence, seawards defence of defended ports, offshore installations, vital areas and vital points. In addition, NWJFAC will carry out interception of high speed craft and seaward anti-terrorist patrols for security of coastal installations, naval harbours and own coast. NWJFAC will be used for special operations and anti-piracy operations. Further, the vessels will be used for Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO), Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and Presence cum Surveillance Mission (PSM).







