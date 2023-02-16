



Bangalore: In a major boost to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Government of India, MKU Limited has signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to indigenize the production of Common Aircrew Helmets and Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmets.





It is for the first time that Indian armed forces will be equipped with high-quality, “Made in India” aviation helmets, as MKU, under its sub-brand Kavro will manufacture the Common Aircrew Helmet for aircrafts including the MiG-21, Jaguar fighters, Hawk and Kiran trainers, as well as the Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmet for the Su30 and MiG series fighters.





A laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in India, DEBEL is involved in research and development in the areas of bioengineering and electromedical technology related to defence, including aeromedical engineering, life support systems, and NBC protection. The laboratory plays a key role in developing advanced technologies for the Indian armed forces, with a focus on enhancing the safety and well-being of personnel.





These helmets, designed & developed by DEBEL, provide enhanced protection to aircrews using a combination of high-performance fibres and an EPS liner that can withstand high wind blast tests. They are also equipped with R/T communication and mountings for securing oxygen masks/NVG/HPS.





“This agreement will facilitate a transfer of technology and expertise between the two companies, with the ultimate goal of strengthening a self-reliant, indigenous defence manufacturing industry in India.” said Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, MKU Limited.





The landmark ToT marks a major milestone in MKU’s unwavering commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. With this agreement, MKU aims to reduce dependency on imports and contribute to the growth of the defence and aerospace industry in India. MKU’s commitment endeavour in creating a self-reliant defence and aerospace ecosystem in India was also seen during DefExpo 2022, when the company was awarded the contract to indigenously design, develop, and manufacture Aviation Night Vision Goggles (ANVGs) by HAL under its sub-brand, Netro.







