



In a development that could break Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) monopoly on fighter jet manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 27th May, 2025 that both private and public defence companies in the country will have equal opportunities to compete in developing the prototype of the indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





India has formally advanced its ambitious plan to develop an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a transformative moment for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the nation's defence industry. This move comes amid heightened security concerns, particularly following Operation Sindoor and the growing China-Pakistan military axis.





The AMCA project is designed to deliver a medium-weight, twin-engine, multi-role fighter with advanced stealth features, deep-penetration capability, and next-generation technologies such as internal weapons bays, advanced stealth coatings, AI-enabled systems, manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), and next-gen AESA radars.





Its development is expected to significantly enhance India’s air power and bring the country into an elite group of nations—currently the US, China, and Russia—that operate fifth-generation stealth fighters.





Former IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), highlighted the AMCA’s significance in the context of evolving aerial warfare. He emphasised that stealth is now central to survivability and mission success in highly contested environments, where adversaries like Pakistan, with Chinese support, are fielding advanced technologies such as the J-10, JF-17, and potentially the J-35 stealth fighter.





Bhadauria noted that the shift from close combat to long-range engagements—now often exceeding 200 kilometres—demands platforms that can evade detection and operate effectively in networked, sensor-rich battle spaces.





Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian fighter jets and drones strike terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, underscored the need for technological superiority and rapid response capabilities. The subsequent aerial engagement, involving drones, missiles, and Pakistan’s use of Chinese-supplied systems, reinforced the urgency for India to modernise its air force with indigenous solutions.





China’s reported acceleration in supplying Pakistan with J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters further tilts the regional air power balance, making the AMCA program not just a technological leap but a strategic imperative. Bhadauria stressed that the government’s decision to fast-track the AMCA is directly linked to these developments, demonstrating a clear intent to energise India’s indigenous defence ecosystem and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.





A notable aspect of the AMCA initiative is the paradigm shift in India’s defence manufacturing approach. For the first time, private Indian firms are being invited to compete alongside state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to develop and produce the fighter. This move is seen as a “huge leap of faith” by the Ministry of Defence in the private sector’s ability to deliver on such a high-end project. The competitive bidding process is expected to foster innovation, efficiency, and a robust domestic aerospace industry.





The AMCA program is projected to cost around ₹15,000 crore, with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) leading development in partnership with both public and private industry. The first prototype is expected by 2028, with operational deployment targeted for the mid-2030s. At least 120 aircraft are anticipated to be delivered, forming a new backbone for the IAF alongside existing platforms like the Tejas, Rafale, and Su-30MKI.





India’s push for the AMCA is both a response to immediate strategic challenges and a long-term investment in technological self-reliance. As Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria articulated, the AMCA is not just about matching adversaries’ capabilities but about achieving strategic autonomy, energising domestic industry, and preparing the IAF for the future of aerial warfare. The project’s success will be pivotal in maintaining regional balance and securing India’s airspace in an increasingly contested environment.





Based On A NDTV Report







