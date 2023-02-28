



Beijing: China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference according to a statement released by China's Foreign Affairs Ministry.





According to the statement, Qin will visit India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 2.





While answering a media query on Qin Gang's attendance at the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Ning said, " In a world fraught with uncertainties and struggling to reboot the economy, countries have much to do to overcome the challenges in order to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."





"As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, it is important that the G20 focus on the prominent challenges in the global economy and on development and play a bigger role in driving world economic recovery and global development. China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will send a positive signal on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation," she added.





The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.





The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bangalore.





The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend.





Mao also reacted to the White House setting a deadline for removing TikTok from federal devices.





"The US is overstretching concept of national security, abusing state power to suppress foreign companies, we firmly oppose those wrong actions," she added.





The White House on Monday (local time) gave federal agencies 30 days to purge the Chinese-owned app TikTok from all government-issued devices.







