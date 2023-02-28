



Brussels: European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell will visit India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers meetings and also attend the Raisina Dialogue, according to a statement released by the delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan.





According to the statement, Josep Borrell will arrive in India on March 1 and will deliver a speech at the CII Business Conclave during the plenary on "India-Europe: Partners for future growth."





During his 4-day visit from March 1 -4, Borrell will meet the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. On the agenda will be the bilateral aspects of the strategic partnership and a range of regional and international security issues, both in Europe and in Asia.





On March 2, Borrell will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. India's G20 Presidency takes place under the theme "One Earth * One Family * One Future" (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) with more than 200 events around the country.





"As Russia's war against Ukraine marks its one-year anniversary, the High Representative will convey a strong message on Russia's blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and its global consequences, in particular on energy and food insecurity, but also on the importance of a stronger multilateralism system, fit for the future, as well as the crucial need to speed up the green transition to address the existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss globally," the statement read.





"The High Representative will also focus on threats enabled by new technologies, such as disinformation and cybersecurity," the statement added.





On the first day of the Raisina Dialogue, Borrell will address the session "The New High Table: Realigning the G20 in a changing world". The High Representative's intervention will be available in Europe by Satellite (EbS).





During his visit, High Representative Borrell will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different continents, to discuss regional and bilateral issues, according to the statement.





The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.





The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend.





Meanwhile, Raisina Dialogue is all set to take place from March 2-4, 2023 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.







