GE has been involved in the aerospace industry for more than a century and working with defence services in India for more than 30-40 years, says Youngje Kim, Vice President reported Businessworld





According to Kim, GE is already manufacturing in India as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. It has a fantastic multi-nodal manufacturing facility in India that produces a large number of aerospace parts on a continuous basis. “We have over ten suppliers who have supplied us with parts that are used in other manufacturing hubs around the world,” he added.





“In the future, we intend to support Make in India by forming meaningful partnerships. Though we have not yet obtained the licence for the global market, we intend to manufacture a significant portion of the engines in India. Furthermore, maintenance, repair and overhaul will be performed in the country,” Kim said.







