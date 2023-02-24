



The Indian Army's Eastern Command raised the first state-of-the-art medium-range surface to air missile regiment.





In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Indian Army's Eastern Command raised the first medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) regiment.





Officials in the Indian Army said the MRSAM regiment will provide air defence against aerial threats.





The MRSAM regiment will provide point and area air defence for ground assets against a wide range of threats, including fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, sub-sonic and supersonic cruise missiles, etc.





The regiment has been equipped with the MRSAM weapon system indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The MRSAM weapon system, which is also called the 'Abhra' weapon system, is a state-of-the art medium range air defence weapon system jointly developed by the DRDO and the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs.





The MRSAM weapon system is capable of engaging multiple targets up to a range of 70km in severe saturation scenarios. The missile is powered by indigenously developed rocket motor and control system for achieving high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase.





The weapon system comprises missiles, combat management system (CMS), mobile launcher systems (MLS), advanced long range radar, mobile power system (MPS), radar power system (RPS), re-loader vehicle (RV) and field service vehicle (FSV).





During the first visit to the MRSAM regiment, Lieutenant General of Eastern Army Commander R P Kalita said with such giant leap towards indigenisation in defence sector, India will soon become self-reliant in defence manufacturing in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.







