INS Sindhukesari has become the first Indian submarine to dock in Indonesia. The 3,000-ton conventional diesel-electric submarine made its way to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to dock after traversing through the nearby Sunda Strait. The exercise was part of INS Sindhukesari's first operational turnaround.





“In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indonesian Navy warmly welcomes the arrival of the Indian submarine INS Shindukesari in Jakarta,” the Indonesian Navy tweeted.





The long-range mission not only highlights the capabilities of the Indian Navy, but is also part of the diplomatic and military outreach from India towards ASEAN countries. India’s heightened defence relationships with these countries come at a time when China’s rhetoric remains increasingly hostile over disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea region.





The presence of the submarine in the country comes just weeks after a Chinese coastguard vessel was seen patrolling in the Natuna Sea which lies in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Indonesia. The area is one of many resource-rich regions that China claims sovereignty over. Apart from the INS Sindhukesari, the US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, one of the largest warships in the world, is also positioned in the area following the Chinese incursion.





“Indian warships often visit Indonesia and other ASEAN countries. This first long-range deployment of a submarine underlines the operational capability and reach of the country’s underwater combat arm as well,” a senior official told Times of India.





The presence of the submarine in Indonesia comes shortly after India conducted operational training for 21 Philippine personnel for the soon-to-be-exchanged BrahMos cruise missiles between the two countries. India will provide three shore-based anti-ship BrahMos batteries to the Philippines as part of the $375 million deal. The sale is expected to open up further purchases of the jointly developed Indo-Russian missiles to other countries in the region as well.





INS Sindhukesari is part of the Russian-made Sindhughosh-class submarines. The submarine was first commissioned to the Indian Navy in December 1988 before being refitted in 2018. The Rs 1,197-crore refit included improved weapon systems as well as a 25-year service extension for the submarine.







