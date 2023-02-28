



Colombo: Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has strongly raised the issue of recent attacks on Indian fishermen with Sri Lankan authorities. Indian High Commission has called on the Sri Lankan government to investigate the matter and ensure that use of force and violence in any form is not used against the fishermen.





Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka noted that the issues of fishermen are humanitarian and pertain to their livelihoods. Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted, "High Commission has strongly taken up the recent attacks on #Indian fishermen with #SriLankan authorities. It has also asked the Goverment of #SriLanka to investigate the matter and ensure that use of force and violence in any form are not resorted to against the fishermen."





In another tweet, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted, "The issues of fishermen are humanitarian and pertain to their livelihoods. These must be addressed in that spirit through diplomatic means and bilateral mechanisms." Six fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy.





On Monday, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said he went to Sri Lanka last week and had talks pertaining to the Indian fishermen attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on February 23.





"All fishermen from India were brought back safely from Sri Lanka," the MoS said. Speaking to reporters, Murugan said, "There is a demand to bring back our Indian fisherman's boats captured in Sri Lanka. Our MEA Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has already raised this issue with Sri Lanka."





L Murugan further said, "We are in talks with Sri Lanka on it. Soon a joint-level committee with a ministerial-level meeting in April month will happen and steps will be taken to get back our Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka."





Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention into the matter.





Addressing the letter to Jaishankar, Stalin wrote, "With a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on six Indian fishermen on February 23. This happened within a few days after the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by some Sri Lankan nationals on February 15."





MK Stalin highlighted the incident where the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly attacked six Tamil Nadu fishermen. "Six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi and Mayiladuthurai district had ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from the Tharangambadi fishing hamlet. But, as they were engaged in fishing in the traditional sea waters, they were brutally attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at around 4:30 am on February 23," he stated in the letter.





In the letter, Stalin further stated, "They have also taken away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS equipment. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted to government hospital, Tharangambadi, for treatment. This attack is a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions."







